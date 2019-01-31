Nellie Ohr Investigated Melania & the Trump Children

The wife of an Obama government official at the Department of Justice, Nellie Ohr, investigated Melania Trump, and the Trump children during the presidential campaign when she worked for Fusion GPS. She was doing Hillary’s opposition research on Donald Trump and his family for Fusion.

She revealed this in her testimony before Congress last year.

Her husband, Bruce Ohr, a Trump-hating DOJ official, was fully involved.

As Catherine Herridge reported, it is the “connective tissue” in the surveillance between Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele, the dossier, the FBI, and senior Justice Department officials.

Nellie Ohr, a former contractor for Fusion GPS, also told lawmakers during an Oct. 19 deposition that she recalls that Christopher Steele gave her husband, Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, materials from the infamous anti-Trump dossier funded by Hillary Democrats.

Ohr said during the testimony that Steele, who like her was a contractor for Fusion GPS, hoped that her husband would pass the materials to the FBI.

“My understanding was that Chris Steele was hoping that Bruce could put in a word with the FBI to follow up in some way,” Ohr testified to members of the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees, according to transcripts confirmed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

NELLIE OHR HAS A STALINIST STREAK

