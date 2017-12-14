Net Neutrality Is Gone! Farewell to Another Obama Legacy Item

Eighteen far-left attorneys general tried to delay the vote to end net neutrality today but they failed. There was a bomb threat during the vote and Ajit Pai is getting constant death threats. His family is being threatened as well. The peaceful loving left is at it again.

The vote to end net neutrality was 3-2 along party lines.

Net Neutrality was a always a fix in search of a problem and was a grand excuse for the government to seize control.

Chairman Pai spoke before the vote.

“If our rules deter the massive infrastructure investment that we need, eventually we’ll pay the price in terms of less innovation,” he said.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai resumes speaking ahead of #NetNeutrality vote after meeting was cleared for security concerns: “If our rules deter the massive infrastructure investment that we need, eventually we’ll pay the price in terms of less innovation.” https://t.co/5setUrEYRR pic.twitter.com/VmKm8p45TC — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2017

“For one thing, there was no problem to solve,” he said.

Net neutrality “was a mistake. For one thing, there was no problem to solve. The internet wasn’t broken in 2015,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says https://t.co/Vxi2egdIqZ pic.twitter.com/PGI6XG6KLU — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2017

“It’s not going to end the Internet…it’s not going to end democracy”.

Rolling back #NetNeutrality ” is not going to destroy the internet. It is not going to end the internet as we know it. It is not going to kill democracy,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says https://t.co/5setUrEYRR pic.twitter.com/4FHLxN8gb7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2017