Net Neutrality Is Gone! Farewell to Another Obama Legacy Item

S. Noble
Eighteen far-left attorneys general tried to delay the vote to end net neutrality today but they failed. There was a bomb threat during the vote and Ajit Pai is getting constant death threats. His family is being threatened as well. The peaceful loving left is at it again.

The vote to end net neutrality was 3-2 along party lines.

Net Neutrality was a always a fix in search of a problem and was a grand excuse for the government to seize control.

Chairman Pai spoke before the vote.

“If our rules deter the massive infrastructure investment that we need, eventually we’ll pay the price in terms of less innovation,” he said.

“For one thing, there was no problem to solve,” he said.

“It’s not going to end the Internet…it’s not going to end democracy”.

