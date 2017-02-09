The ‘Dear White People’ trailer has 38k thumbs down. Turns out racism isn’t cool. Should have asked MTV. pic.twitter.com/RSCM6vOyTb — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 9, 2017

The new Netflix TV show, Dear White People, follows four black students in an Ivy League college as they have to deal with all the racist, stupid white people. It shows how all white people in colleges are racist and the blacks are the heroes. Every stereotypical, dumb white person stars in this series.

It’s based on the movie, Dear White People, which was god-awful.

Have you seen the trailer for the anti-white show? They seem to think there’s a rash of white people dressing up in black face. Notice in the trailer that they say you can dress up as one of the first 43 presidents. They exclude Barack Obama because he’s black and a white person can’t dress up as a black president.

Every stereotype of white people is in this movie. Last I heard, that’s the definition of racism.

The director of the movie and this TV series says there is no such thing as “reverse racism”.

Racism is the belief that all members of each race possess characteristics or abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior or superior to another race or races. This show fits the definition.

You would think after the failure of the last several leftist elections, they’d have learned their lesson. People are fed up.

Go to this youtube trailer and give it a thumbs down.

Maybe they should talk to leftist Sarah Silverman about walking around in black face and leave the rest of us alone.