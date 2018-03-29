Netflix — a Soros Investment — Hires the Obamas, Lying Susan Rice

Netflix is currently in talks with the Obamas for a miniseries. Their show will “inspire” with their class and style, according to press releases. The firm also made another, more controversial hire.

Lying Susan Rice of covering-up-Benghazi fame was appointed to the board of Netflix, the video streaming service. The company issued a statement:

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” said Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings in a press release. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity, and insight, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

Rice told the world on five Sunday News shows back in 2012 that the Benghazi attack was the result of an offensive video on YouTube [that almost no one watched]. She repeated the lies after the shows, as did Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Obama was eventually forced to admit it had nothing to do with a protest. The administration knew from the beginning it was an al-Nusra terror attack.

Rice is also responsible for the unmasking of Trump campaign officials in 2016.

Netflix is giving Rice a job she isn’t qualified for and who knows what she will do at Netflix. Perhaps she will be in charge of disinformation. It is possible they had to take her as part of the deal to get the Obamas.

Leftists in the Media

It might also interest people to know that leftist billionaire George Soros invested heavily in Netflix in November [along with an investment in Google and other major companies].

Leftist and liberal influence in media is growing. They control it all.

The National Center for Public Policy Research reports that corporate boardrooms and c-suites have become bastions of liberal/leftist orthodoxy.

Former Obama press secretary Jay Carney, who adorns his living room with Communist posters, is an influential VP at Amazon.

Former HHS — Obamacare — maven, Kathleen Sebelius is on the Board of Directors for Dermira.

Obama SPOX Robert Gibbs, aka Robert Fibbs, runs PR for McDonald’s.

Lisa Jackson, whose government email accounts were under her dog’s name, is the former head of the EPA. She is currently a top executive at Apple.

Ariana Huffington, who founded the horrible PR rag Huffington Post, is on Uber’s board. They also hired Fast & Furious criminal Eric Holder.

Holder is also employed by Airbnb. He will craft the company’s non-discrimination policy.

There are many more.

The Center quotes a 2016 CNNTech article, noting that “so many members of Obama’s administration have gone to San Francisco that one former political official now in the tech industry likened it to American expats hanging out in Paris after World War I. The Obama alumni now form an influential network in Silicon Valley that stands out from the pack.”

That is not great given the power the tech giants have over Americans.

The Obama administration’s influence serves to enforce corporate America’s left-wing bias.