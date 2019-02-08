Netflix Spends Largest Sum Ever for Film Starring Socialist Dingbat AOC

Netflix wants subversive AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) to become a star, even as she launched her bizarre Green New Deal, which seeks to end air travel, affordable energy, and rebuild all the structures in the nation.

The film company spent $10 million for rights to a documentary about young upstarts running for Congress starring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NY Post reports.

The film, “Knock Down the House,” followed four women vying for office during the 2018 election cycle.

The website said it was the largest sum ever brokered at a film festival for a documentary. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The media loves these Socialists. Like Michael Moore, they probably see this lunatic as a President one day. They will spend any amount of money to make it happen, prop her up, and make her into something she is not — a leader.

“Knock Down the House” has won Sundance’s Festival Favorite Award.

These Hollywood types are disgusting. They will foist these ignorant little Socialists on America and ruin the country.