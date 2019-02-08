Netflix Spends Largest Sum Ever for Film Starring Socialist Dingbat AOC

Netflix wants subversive AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) to become a star, even as she launched her bizarre Green New Deal, which seeks to end air travel, affordable energy, and rebuild all the structures in the nation.
The film company spent $10 million for rights to a documentary about young upstarts running for Congress starring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NY Post reports.
The film, “Knock Down the House,” followed four women vying for office during the 2018 election cycle.
The website said it was the largest sum ever brokered at a film festival for a documentary. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
The media loves these Socialists. Like Michael Moore, they probably see this lunatic as a President one day. They will spend any amount of money to make it happen, prop her up, and make her into something she is not — a leader.
“Knock Down the House” has won Sundance’s Festival Favorite Award.
These Hollywood types are disgusting. They will foist these ignorant little Socialists on America and ruin the country.
good lord, this person is just a complete asshole….and the media just keeps pouring her on….For God’s sake, stop, stop stop the media glaring. She’s a complete idiot…and also she does is confirm that, every time she opens her mouth.
I’m saddened to see what this Country….this Congress….is coming to…..a barn full of weak-mined sycopaths…
is netflix an American company?
To transform the country into a black hole, decay and destruction.