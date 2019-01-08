Networks Pressured on TWITTER to NOT Air Prez’s Immigration Speech

NBC News claims NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox are under pressure to not air the President’s immigration address on Tuesday.

What does that mean? If you disagree with the President, it’s best to keep the populace ignorant?

They will air the speech. Democrats demand equal time because they say the President’s speech will be malicious.

The White House asked the broadcast networks to set aside at least eight minutes at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday for an Oval Office address in which Trump may declare a state of national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

So far, all four networks will air the President’s address. The cable stations of MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, will also broadcast the speech.

THE NEWS MEDIA RESPONDS TO TWITTER PRESSURE

The controversy originated and was ongoing on social media.

It’s not reassuring to know that the news media considered not airing a critical presidential speech based on tweets from angry Democrats. NBC News wrote:

The decisions came after an afternoon of debate on social media about whether the networks should give Trump the requested airtime, and what precautions they should take about what he might say.

The precautions will probably be something like nasty attack chryons on the screen as he speaks.

It seems networks don’t necessarily air immigration speeches. President George W. Bush’s prime-time address on immigration in 2006, but did not air one by President Barack Obama in 2014.

DEMS DEMAND EQUAL TIME

While they were debating on Twitter, the networks said they would probably grant Democrats an opportunity to respond, according to two sources allegedly familiar with the situation.

That would be ridiculous. It’s not a State of the Union where the opposition party gets to rebut. But the media is on the side of the Democrats.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have demanded time to rebut, and they will undoubtedly get it. They expect the President’s speech to be “full of malice and misinformation.” They haven’t seen his speech and have no evidence that will be the case.

Democrats are revving up, preparing to counter any actions the President takes to secure the border.

DEMOCRATS PREPARE TO STOP ANY ACTIONS ON BORDER SECURITY

Congressional Democrats went down to the border this past week and claimed there is nothing going on at the border that requires a declaration of a National Emergency.

How can they possibly come to that conclusion with 2300 illegal aliens piling in daily and more than 50 a day being sent to hospitals?

They are also going to jam up the Senate. Under pressure from their hard-left contingent, they plan to filibuster all legislation.

The border crisis needs to be resolved. For decades both parties have promised to build a barrier. Leaving the borders open is an invitation for cartels to traffick people, sex, and drugs. When 80 percent of the females, including children, are raped during the journey, isn’t it time to put an end to it? It’s immoral to allow this to go on.

The border wall is a government infrastructure project. Democrats LOVE massive government infrastructure projects, except for the ones that benefit law-abiding citizens instead of pork-hungry Beltway crapweasels who want tax-funded highways & bridges to nowhere named after them. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 8, 2019