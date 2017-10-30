Never Forget the Gulftainer Deal with Family of Saddam’s Bomb Expert

Before there was a Trump-Russia collusion narrative, there was the Gulftainer deal which in 2014 awarded a 35-year lease for cargo container operations at Port Canaveral to the family of Iraqi nuclear physicist Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar, “the father of Iraq’s nuclear weapons program.”

Obama’s former college roommates, one Indian and one Pakistani, who are still close friends, have personal and business relationships with the Jafar family. One report indirectly ties the company to Hillary Clinton and Iran.

Gulftainer is a Middle Eastern ports company owned by the Emir of Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraqi businessman Hamid Dhia Jafar. This followed two years of secret talks.

There was no threat analysis by the US government according to The Center for Security Policy.

It was described as a sweetheart deal, a no-bid contract. The U.A.E. had been attempting to get a lease for ports for years.

On October 24, 2016, WikiLeaks released an email, dated August 18, 2012, from the Clinton Foundation to former President Bill Clinton, advising the former President that “new sponsor” The Abraaj Capital Group agreed to support the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting with a $550,000 donation.

The Abraaj Group is a UAE private equity company co-founded by Hamid Jafar, the Iraqi business partner and brother of Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar. Hamid Jafar’s son, Badr Jafar, is currently listed as a member of Abraaj’s board of directors.

This important seaport is close to a number of key U.S. facilities, including the Navy’s East Coast ballistic missile submarine base, two U.S. Air Force Space Command bases and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Robert Mueller did some legal work for the company CNN’s Evan Perez reported.. At the time, U.S. President George Bush also weighed in heavily in favor of allowing Middle East allies to conduct business in U.S. ports. Dubai Ports World sold its interest in the U.S. ports shortly after it bought them.

Bush, the Clintons, Obama and many others didn’t see it as a national security concern given the extensive rules at these ports.

The controversy ended when Dubai Ports World agreed to sell off the ports to an American company.

Gulftainer partners with the Russian state-owned firm ROSTEC, overseen by Vladimir Putin.

According to a report by Big League politics, Gulftainer is run by the brother of Saddam Hussein’s nuclear weapons chief. ROSTEC, meanwhile, fully owns the company that exports the Russian missile-launch container “Club K.”

They wrote further, “Gulftainer is in a joint-venture with Russian state-owned ROSTEC, which owns one hundred percent of the shares of ROSOBORONEXPORT, the exporter of the Club-K container missile launch system. ROSTEC markets the Club-K through its weapons export unit ROSOBORONEXPORT. ROSTEC entered into the joint venture with Gulftainer to operate Russian ports infrastructure projects, with Vladimir Putin personally overseeing the signing of the agreement. As a result, Gulftainer became a co-owner of a terminal at the Ust-Luga port” on the Baltic Sea near St. Petersburg, according to “Russia Beyond the Headlines.”

The Moscow Times also reported details of ties and deals between Russia and Gulftainer as well.

Mueller’s law firm worked on the Gulftainer deal according to Big League and they worked on Uranium One. Most know by now that the firm has some ties to Fusion GPS.

Take that information along with the Uranium One deal and one must wonder who is actually colluding with foreign powers, including Russia.

Author Jim Rickards tweeted the following about the Uranium One deal which we have explored extensively.

I led CFIUS advisory for intel community for years. Was “disbanded” by Gen. Clapper before Uranium One. Just sayin’ https://t.co/75kBxRJoRs pic.twitter.com/9ZGTnCfMCo — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) October 19, 2017

Big League Politics and The Center for Security Policy reported the following but we cannot confirm it with mainstream Media reports: The Obama administration placed Aimen Nabi Mir, former two-time president of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), into the top advisory position to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the national security post at the Treasury Department that decided both Uranium One and Gulftainer.

ISNA is the youth wing of the the Muslim Brotherhood. They pushed for the Iran deal. Hillary has been supportive of the group and spoken at their meetings.

Both Uranium One and Gulftainer are reported to have some ties to Russian intelligence, nuclear weapons, and uranium enrichment.