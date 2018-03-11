New App Shows Aliens How to Enter the US Illegally

A new cell phone app will show illegal aliens the best route for entering the United States illegally. It will exploit weaknesses in our border security, telling them where the sensors, agents, and cameras are located.
It’s called Bienvenidos — welcome. Sure, come on in, anyone, for any reason. We have welfare galore! It is what the Democrats want for this nation.
It will make it easier for drug cartels and terrorists to come across the border.
It’s a great idea
It’s actually a great idea. ICE can set up the paddy wagons at these locations.
This app violates our immigration laws!
1907. Title 8, U.S.C. 1324(a) Offenses
Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324(a) defines several distinct offenses related to aliens. Subsection 1324(a)(1)(i)-(v) prohibits alien smuggling, domestic transportation of unauthorized aliens, concealing or harboring unauthorized aliens, encouraging or inducing unauthorized aliens to enter the United States, and engaging in a conspiracy or aiding and abetting any of the preceding acts. Subsection 1324(a)(2) prohibits bringing or attempting to bring unauthorized aliens to the United States in any manner whatsoever, even at a designated port of entry. Subsection 1324(a)(3).
[SNIP]
To read the entire law Google: 1907. Title 8, U.S.C. 1324(a) Offenses
Or, go directly to: https://www.justice.gov/usam/criminal-resource-manual-1907-title-8-usc-1324a-offenses