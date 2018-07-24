New Book by Left-Wing Authors Makes the Dossier Look Even More Absurd

The redacted FISA applications released last week indicate that the four documents relied heavily on the Steele dossier. The 35-page dossier is known to be compromised and appears fraught with unverifiable information. A new book by left-wing authors makes it look even more fantastical.

EVEN FUSION GPS THOUGHT THE DOSSIER WAS SKETCHY

Fusion GPS commissioned the opposition research [dossier] and found it to be questionable. Most of it has not been verified and can never be verified since it come from the gossip mill of Russian spies.

Daily Caller reports that according to the recent book “Russian Roulette,” the main source is more talk than anything. Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, believed that a key dossier source, Sergei Millian was a “big talker” who overstated his links to Trumpworld.

In other words, Millian’s a gossip who likes to impress for his financial benefit.

The book authored by leftists, Michael Isikoff and David Corn, friends of Simpson, states Millian is Source D and Source E in the dossier. The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post have confirmed that.

Source D says Russia’s blackmailing Trump over the Golden Showers prostitute tape. Steele himself had doubts about the Golden Showers tape. He said it’s fifty-fifty.

Source E talks of a “well-developed conspiracy.”

Carter Page vehemently and frequently denies all of the allegations that are said to have come from Millian. It is interesting to note that Page has not been picked up or arrested by the FBI.

One accusation in the book and from the dossier says Source E [Millian], a Russian close to candidate Trump, admitted to the conspiracy. He is alleged to have said it was managed by Paul Manafort who used foreign policy advisor Carter Page as an intermediary.

Carter Page insists it’s absolutely not true.

The four FISA applications approving the spying on Carter Page and any others picked up “incidentally”, were heavily redacted. However, Republican lawmakers who have seen less-redacted versions said there was never any evidence presented to verify the dossier.

In addition, the renewals were supposed to show new evidence and none of them did.

All of the people involved in creating and disseminating the dossier hate Trump. It was funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC but it appears all the FBI submitted in their applications relative to this was a footnote mentioning there could be bias. That’s very deceptive.

KEYSTONE COPS

Our DoJ/FBI appear to operate like a police state version of Keystone Cops.

So far, Mueller has people charged with process crimes and FARA [not registering as a representative of a foreign agent which half of D.C. is doing], not conspiracies.

Millian has also repeatedly denied being Steele’s source. Simpson had serious concerns but threw Millian’s name around anyway.

According to “Russian Roulette,” Simpson “tipped off ABC News, which conducted an on-air interview with Millian.”

In July 2016, ABC’s Brian Ross interviewed Millian about his connections to Trumpworld. Millian denied the spying and only accused Trump of liking money and Russian women.

THE ENTIRE THING IS UNACCEPTABLE

It’s probably unconstitutional as reporter Paul Sperry explains. And of course Rod Rosenstein should have recused himself as Rep. Mark Meadows said.

FBI’s failure to disclose the role of Clinton campaign in FISA app not just criminal but UNCONSTITUTIONAL. Affiants & certifiers KNEW her role AT THE TIME, yet deliberately blinded 4 FISC judges to material facts that speak to the integrity of the source & credibility of evidence — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 24, 2018

Potential FISA abuse has been a central issue in Congress' investigation of the DOJ. The Carter Page FISA application revealed Rod Rosenstein signed the document and authorized surveillance. Mr. Rosenstein is a fact witness and should recuse himself from this process immediately. pic.twitter.com/9QQT5ztKMo — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 24, 2018