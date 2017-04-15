New Book by Campaign Staff Describes a Really Nasty Hillary Blaming Others for Her Failings

Hillary Clinton used her cheating husband to propel her career though she has not the background or the skills on her own to serve in the presidency of the United States. The money-laundering Clinton Foundation served as a slush fund for the Clinton’s political careers and social connections.

These are bad people.

She was handed her position as senator of New York as a queen is handed a crown, but, once in the position, she passed no legislation of her own except for the naming of post offices.

Her unpleasant behavior over the years sometimes slips through the cracks in the steel armor of fawning media who protect her.

Various books have come out authored by Secret Service that have depicted her as extremely nasty and demeaning.

There are reports in the past of her screaming at friends and belittling Vince Foster shortly before he killed himself.

One quick clip of how she treats her friends:



Lying is another quality that is sometimes discussed. The late great William Saffir called her a “congenital liar” when she served as First Lady.

She even lied about the descriptions of her behavior by families of the victims in Benghazi. Her character has always been in question.

There’s so much in her history that is negative and covered up by the Democrat media.

During the 2016 presidential election, she struggled to beat Socialist Bernie Sanders even with the DNC fixing the primary for her. She was such a weak candidate, she couldn’t beat a candidate, some described as flawed and completely inexperienced.

The night she lost the election, stories of her taking it out on her staff slipped into a few media reports and then faded, but a new book will give us more of an insider’s perspective and it’s not pretty.

Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes who were campaign insiders have authored a new book describing Hillary’s less-than-honorable behavior.

Due out in April 18, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, it finally reveals much of the truth about Hillary’s character previously hidden by their gushingly positive musings in their 2014 book.

This book shows her to be arrogant, entitled, ungrateful, and great at casting blame for her failings. She’s a witch. One of the excerpts:

Hillary was so mad she couldn’t think straight. She was supposed to be focused on the prep session for that night’s Univision debate in Miami, but a potent mix of exhaustion and exasperation bubbled up inside.

She’d been humiliated in the Michigan primary the night before, a loss that not only robbed her of a prime opportunity to put Bernie Sanders down for good but also exposed several of her weaknesses. How could she have been left so vulnerable? She knew — or at least she thought she did. The blame belonged to her campaign team, she believed, for failing to hone her message, energize important constituencies and take care of business in getting voters to the polls. And now, Jake Sullivan, her de facto chief strategist, was giving her lip about the last answer she’d delivered in the prep session.

“That’s not very good,” Sullivan corrected.

“Really?” Hillary snapped back.

The room fell silent.

“Why don’t you do it?”

The comment was pointed and sarcastic, but she meant it. So for the next 30 minutes, there he was, pretending to be Hillary while she critiqued his performance.

Every time the Yale lawyer and former high school debate champ opened his mouth, Hillary cut him off. “That isn’t very good,” she’d say. “You can do better.” Then she’d hammer him with a Bernie line.

It wasn’t just Sullivan in her crosshairs. She let everyone on her team have it that day. “We haven’t made our case,” she fumed. “We haven’t framed the choice. We haven’t done the politics.”

“She was visibly, unflinchingly pissed off at us as a group,” said one aide who was in the room for the humiliating scene. “And she let us know she felt that way.”

Hillary had been up into the wee hours the night before, agitating over her loss. This is because we made poor choices about where we traveled, she thought. She emailed Robby Mook to tell him she believed she’d spent too much time in the cities of Detroit and Flint and not enough in the working-class white suburbs around them. Sensing just how angry she was, Mook responded by putting together a morning conference call so that Hillary could vent. But that didn’t settle her; if anything, it left her more perplexed and angry, as her debate-prep team witnessed firsthand.

Her aides took the browbeating — one of several she delivered in person and on the phone that day — in silence. They had a lot of their own thoughts on what went wrong, some of which echoed Hillary’s assessment: her message was off for Michigan, and she had refused to go hard against trade; Mook had pinched pennies and failed to put organizers on the ground; the polling and analytics were a touch too rosy, meaning the campaign didn’t know Bernie was ahead; she had set up an ambiguous decisionmaking structure on the campaign; and she’d focused too heavily on black and brown voters at the expense of competing for the whites who had formed her base in 2008. The list went on and on.

The underlying truth — the one that many didn’t want to admit to themselves — was the person ultimately responsible for these decisions, the one whose name was on the ticket, hadn’t corrected these problems, all of which had been brought to her attention before primary day. She’d stuck with the plan, and it had cost her.

At various times, Hillary has blamed misogynist women and men, James Comey, Russia, her aides, her campaign manager, and the media.

Author Ed Klein described her as “inconsolable” the night of the election after she conceded. He said she had been drinking.