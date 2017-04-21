New Book Tells Why Hillary Thinks She Lost And It’s Not Her Fault!

A new book titled, Shattered: Inside Hillary’s Doomed Campaign, written by two reporters embedded with the Clinton campaign, proves the reporters were misreporting what was happening in the campaign while knowing the truth. It also describes Hillary’s view that her staffers caused her loss by forgetting whites, not getting data right, and let’s not forget that Comey did it. The book doesn’t mention Russia, perhaps because that was a fairy tale concocted along the way?

There were so many to blame. Campaign strategist and manager Robby Mook comes off as a villain. His model — based on flawed data — was way off.

DenverPost, a Clinton-friendly publication, describes the book’s portrayal of Robby Mook, not as a data whiz kid, but as an arrogant and nasty little power monger.

“[Mook] is depicted as a “professional political assassin” who pushes aside anyone who threatens his control-freak grip on power. He fights with Podesta. There’s tension with chief strategist Joel Benenson (who appears to have been almost completely sidelined months before Election Day). Mook has little regard for communications director Jennifer Palmieri. He thinks the old-style politics of Bill Clinton are relics of a bygone time.”

Even if that’s all true, shouldn’t Clinton be responsible for allowing him to behave in this manner?

One thing that can’t be good for a campaign is to spy on your staff. The not-so-trusting Hillary spied on her staffers according to the book. A staffer told the authors that Clinton wanted to know “who was talking to who, who was leaking to who.” They were “shocked” when they found out she was watching them.

And of course, Hillary was NOT to blame. “She believed her campaign had failed her – not the other way around,” the staffer said.

The campaign portrayed as top-shelf and organized was in reality dysfunctional with staffers not listening to the people on the ground or the guy who actually won a presidential election, Bill Clinton, the authors say. There were “warning flares” everywhere.

Party elders, Bill Clinton and others argued that the campaign needed to work harder to persuade undecided and ambivalent voters (like working-class whites and millennials), instead of focusing so insistently on turning out core supporters [blacks and Hispanics].

For Hillary to believe staffers forgot white voters is absurd. Truth be told, they remembered whites and insulted them every chance they got. They did a number on white cops and white Christians while they were at it.

How many times did we hear about white privilege and our evil racist nation? We are murdering innocent blacks on the streets, we were told. Take Michael Brown as an example [the man who stole from a shopkeeper he roughed up, and then assaulted a cop, which led to his being shot and killed by said-cop].

Hillary humiliated herself at the Black and Brown Forum hosted by Fusion’s propagandist Jorge Ramos. She was asked how she benefited from her “white privilege” and she responded by nodding in agreement and ignored the blatant racism in the question. She concluded she had white privilege.

Hillary went on The Steve Harvey Show to speak to “white People” and to do some police bashing. This is a show hosted by a black man with an almost exclusively black audience.

Then there was the DNC chanting Black Lives Matter to the mothers of black youth killed, often in the commission of a crime. People could see the victims weren’t often victims.

Black Lives Matter is a hard-left hate group but Hillary embraced them.

She praised them and said she “so admires them” because of their complaints against the “systemic bias” in police departments. She called them civil rights activists. She met with cop-haters Deray Mckesson and Johnetta Elzie, lead agitators in the Ferguson and Baltimore riots.

Hillary luxuriated in her mantra of implicit racism everywhere in the USA and in every institution. The not-at-all-subtle message was whites were all implicitly racist.

“Maybe I can by speaking directly to white people say, ‘Look this is not who we are,’” Hillary told Steve Harvey.

Then there was that “deplorable” comment. Certainly, the white working class appreciated being called “deplorable” if they considered voting for the candidate dubbed “the billionaire blue collar worker”.

She didn’t forget whites. She forgot to stop demonizing them. Staffers didn’t call people “deplorable”, she did.

Some of her close friends and advisers blame Clinton herself for her defeat because of her treatment of classified emails, the shady Clinton Foundation, her lucrative speeches to Wall Street, but Hillary has found others to blame.

She didn’t even know why she wasn’t “fifty points ahead”. The reality is she came across as unlikeable and out-of-touch.

When she asked on a video message why she wasn’t 50 points ahead, Trump answered the question: “Because she’s terrible,” he said bluntly. “I mean, she’s had a terrible record. Everything she touches is bad. You look at what’s going on with Libya and you look at the surge and you look at all of her decisions and you look at the Iran deal, which is one of the dumbest deals I’ve ever seen…”

In the end, Hillary had to be coerced by Barack Obama to concede. She wanted to wait and possibly ask for a recount. Obama pleaded with her to give up in the face of obvious defeat and he won in the end. She made the call and then starting blaming everyone but herself.