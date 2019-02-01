New Climate FlimFlam! European Settlers Caused Global Cooling

You thought you heard it all when it came to global warming extremism, but you have not. The fanatics are now saying that European men caused the deaths of 55 million natives in the Americas. That caused global cooling which led to a new era of modern man. And that, in turn, caused global warming.

Allegedly, there were 60 million natives in the Americas before the explorers and settlers came with their diseases in 1492. According to a new climate study, that caused the native population to dwindle to five million which caused global cooling.

There are no records of how many natives there were before or after, so the researchers made them up from sketchy records.

Europeans brought measles, smallpox, influenza and the bubonic plague across the Atlantic. This had devastating consequences for the Indigenous populations.

That killed off 90 percent of the natives, the researchers say. They call it The Great Dying for drama’s sake.

That meant there weren’t enough farmers left to till the land. Thus, the land returned to its natural state. [We thought that’s what climate extremists wanted?]

The extent of this regrowth of the natural habitat was so vast that it allegedly removed enough CO₂ to cool the planet.

The lower temperatures prompted feedbacks in the carbon cycle which eliminated even more CO₂ from the atmosphere — such as less CO₂ being released from the soil.

So CO₂ isn’t bad?

That, they say, is the proof that HUMAN ACTIONS caused a great climate tragedy. It led a whole new era.

Don’t worry, they have the global warming thing figured into the equation.

HOW THAT EQUATES WITH GLOBAL WARMING IS EVEN MORE CREATIVE

They write: Such a dramatic event would not contribute much to easing the rate of modern global warming, however. The unprecedented reforestation event in the Americas led to a reduction of 5 parts per million CO₂ from the atmosphere — only about three years’ worth of fossil fuel emissions today.

So, there you have it. The study proves man is a varmint destroying Mother Earth, but this doesn’t mean they didn’t also cause global warming.

This study can be found at PRI.org, or Public Radio International, with the title, European colonization of the Americas killed 10 percent of world population and caused global cooling.

This is yet one more way to prove climate extremism and to blame modern European men.