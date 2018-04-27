New Climate Study Tramples The Great Gore-ism Swindle

A new study, conducted by climatologist Judith Curry and mathematician Nick Lewis and published in the American Meteorological Society’s “Journal of Climate” on April 23, downgrades the predicted global temperature increases by 30-45% compared to the forecasts of the IPCC.

“Our results imply that, for any future emissions scenario, future warming is likely to be substantially lower than the central computer model-simulated level projected by the IPCC, and highly unlikely to exceed that level,” said Lewis.

The study predicts temperature increases of 1.66C and 1.33C compared to the IPCC models’ more dramatic predictions of 3.1C and 1.9C, respectively, a reduction ranging from 45-30%.

A few months ago, University of Exeter’s Peter Cox concluded the U.N.’s predictions were almost certainly too high.

We have always known global warming/climate change was blown out of proportion for the sake of the extremists. Unfortunately, the extremists and the loons are winning.

Who can forget Climategate?

Influential scientists saw man as Mother Earth’s enemy and believed exaggerating to get people to go their way was acceptable – – the end justifies the means.

As one of those influential scientists, Professor Stephen Schneider said, “We need to get some broad based support, to capture the public’s imagination…So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements and make little mention of any doubts…Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest.”

Schneider was a Professor of Climatology at Stanford and lead author of many IPCC reports when he made that comment. That and hundreds of other comments like that leaked by someone unknown.

The Climategate emails and documents were hacked from the University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit.

Our Department of Energy has relied on that agency for our energy policy.

The research unit said those emails were taken out of context and merely reflect an exchange of ideas. That is the exchange of ideas we are no longer allowed to have because the extremists want us to believe the science is settled. Even though it obviously wasn’t settled in 2012, at the time of Climategate, and it isn’t now.

That was the most important fact that arose from Climategate – they don’t know. In fact, they can’t possibly know.

The Truth

The global warming alarmists are politicians and environmentalists. The rest are scientists. There are two groups of these scientists, those who believe, and those who still want more answers. Scientists working with the U.N. [IPCC] ardently and immovably believe global warming is the result of man’s use of fossil fuels. Others don’t see global warming as an especially serious problem.

There is no evidence CO2 is a determining factor. Too many factors we know little about affect climate. There are many reasons the climate changes and none of these are fully understood, says Professor Lindzen.

Most scientists agree on the main points, Richard Lindzen points out, the problem is what the politicians and environmentalists have done with it.

Politicians want money and power and environmentalists want support for their religion that is based on the premise that man is destroying the world. Media wants the headlines. Crony capitalists want the subsidies. All have worked to drown out the debate.

Lindzen, an atmospheric physicist says that “only since the 1960s has man’s greenhouse emissions been sufficient to play a role. No confident prediction about future global mean temperature or its impact can be made. The long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.”