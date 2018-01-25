New Clinton Emails Show She Knew What She Was Doing Using an Unsecured Server

Judicial Watch received another 78 pages of new documents from the U.S. State Department. They were sent and received over her unsecured email system. Several were classified. The emails also showed that Clinton had detailed knowledge about the security issues within her private server system.

She was lying, no kidding! Shocker, right!

Three emails were classified and sent to people without security clearance, including Justin Cooper, Bill Clinton’s IT aide. He was told to show it to Bill.

She knew about the system’s vulnerabilities:

The emails reveal that Hillary Clinton was warned about “overseas” and other security issues concerning her emails and her personal BlackBerrys. An email from Cooper to Clinton on June 6, 2011 states:

All of your older messages will remain on the server. There is a way for me to move everything on to the new device, but the security whizzes have convinced me that this is a horrible thing to do because you also transfer any viruses, spyware and junk overseas providers hide on there. We also have some new security features and polices [sic] that I would like to add to any new berry you have — the most noticeable difference will require a more complex password. It is a constant fight to keep up with the security measures and unfortunately we keep seeing reminders of why we need to.

She also knew exactly what she was doing.

The emails also reveal that despite Clinton’s claims that she “really didn’t stop to think about what kind of email system there would be,” she was deeply involved in a wide variety of issues involving her server and her use of the non-secure email system. Discussions include:

A March 8, 2012, email exchange among Cooper, Pagliano and Clinton about the server and email.

A September 29, 2009, email exchange between Cooper and Clinton discusses the backup of emails.

An August 31, 2011, email between Cooper and Hillary Clinton discusses the setting up of Clinton’s iPad.

She knew exactly what she was doing and she will get away with it. Nothing to see here!