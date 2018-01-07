New Coup Plan! Crazy Dems Want to Forcibly Psych Test the President, Declare Him Unfit

Atlantic writer James Hamblin wants President Trump forcibly tested for mental problems. From the President’s tweets to his hand flourishes to the way he holds a glass, the writer expresses deep concerns about the President.

He obviously doesn’t understand Trump’s tongue-in-cheek humor which he employs in his tweets.

One example of why the author thinks testing by force is necessary is this:

Then in December, speaking about his national-security plan in Washington, D.C., Trump reached under his podium and grabbed a glass with both hands. This time he kept them on the glass the entire time he drank, and as he put the glass down. This drew even more attention. The gesture was like that of an extremely cold person cradling a mug of cocoa. Some viewers likened him to a child just learning to handle a cup.

That’s probably the worst example of amateur psychology I’ve ever read. I would have to think hard to find a worse one. Trump gave a brilliant speech about moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem but he slurred one word. That is now another example of why Hamblin thinks he needs immediate testing. Maybe he’s neurologically impaired he suggests.

The Atlantic and Hamblin are very far-left and that is really what this is about.

Atlantic writer proposes board to regularly test the president’s mental condition (although unlike Yale Dr. @BandyXLee, does not address question of coercion: https://t.co/UhjxKyWvm0 pic.twitter.com/3k6DMe7VxS — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 7, 2018

The angry oddball Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, who the congressional Democrats dug up to speak to them about Trump’s fitness, actually wants to physically restrain President Trump and force him submit to a psych eval and have him declared unfit but she is worried it will look like a coup.

According to Lee, who wrote an anti-Trump book, this is “an emergency”.

Yale psychiatrist who briefed Hill Dems wants to physically restrain President Trump, force him to submit to evaluation, declare him unfit for office. But she worries: ‘This really will look like a coup.’ You think? From Vox: https://t.co/DfYTOCBNEl pic.twitter.com/t0453a3cY0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 6, 2018