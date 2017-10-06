New Dem MO Rep Rapped About “Offing…Them Snitches”, Dismembering People

Six weeks after activist and business owner Bruce Franks Jr. narrowly lost his Democratic primary challenge to incumbent state Rep. Penny Hubbard (D-St. Louis), a court-ordered revote had a markedly different outcome.

Franks walloped her in the new election, winning by 1500 votes.

Hubbard, a Hillary-backed candidate, actually won in August but the judge threw it out citing irregularities. This new election apparently didn’t seem suspicious at all so it stood.

Franks owns an Allstate office.

The media describes him as an activist business owner with no mention of his other qualifications

He is also the battle rapper Ooops. In addition to rapping about killing copse enemies and snitches, he organized anti-police protests/riots in St. Louis. He is a Bernie Sanders-backed Black Lives Matter agitator and has been arrested for illegally blocking highways.

His raps include lyrics about “offing…them snitches”, dismembering people, shooting snitches and dragging their bodies behind Chryslers, The Daily Caller reported.

Words in his songs about police include [WARNING: VULGAR]: “I off them if they snitch, I put a shotty to their body, send them straight to the reverend! I put them in a body cast, put them in a body bag, tie them to the bag of the Chrysler then it’s body drag!”

In the videos, he raps: “A nigga speak my name, he will get slain!” and “These niggas better stop playin, I get to AK-in,” Franks raps, referencing an AK-47. Also, he can be heard in one rap saying, “Don’t get added to my hit list, try to spit with a slit throat get left neckless,” Franks rips: “They won’t recognize you until they find you and count your parts.”

For the sexists out there: “With the women I’m phenomenal, running like Obama do, P90X until she feeling it in the abdominal.”

The videos are rap battles in case you don’t know what a battler does [WARNING: vulgar language and imagery]: