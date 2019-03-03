New Dem Party Forbids Candidates Saying Pence Is a “Decent Guy”

Vice President Mike Pence is a very decent, almost saintly man, but Democrats, and the press, continuously vilify him. The main reasons are their hatred of his religion and his personal views towards homosexuality and abortion. Pence has supported all marginal people, and his religious beliefs do not affect his policies.

This week, Joe Biden called the Vice President “a decent guy,” and for that, he is being attacked by many in the media. Biden even qualified it with there’s nothing decent about being anti-LGBT rights.

Pence supports LGBT rights.

The attacks began with an assault by Sex in the City actress and former gubernatorial candidate, Cynthia Nixon.

Watch Joe make his comment:

Cynthia Nixon, an actress turned politician, ripped into Joe Biden for his comment, saying there’s “nothing decent about Mike Pence” and he is in fact, “insidious.” She also wrote, “If Dems are too wedded to the collegiality of the Senate dining room to call out the Republicans who espouse homophobia, how are we ever going to stop them?”

Nixon even penned an op-ed in The Washington Post continuing her assault.

THE NEW DEMOCRAT PARTY HAS NO ROOM FOR RELIGIOUS VIEWPOINTS

In the new Democrat Party, you must believe as Nixon believes.

The MSM picked up on it and joined Nixon in an assault on Biden and Pence. It’s another way for the haters to dehumanize religious people. The goal is to paint people of faith as “indecent.” It’s a tactic meant to hold them up as objects of hate. Nixon and her cronies want to label people of faith who may have a different view of societal issues as “indecent.”

But it isn’t Cynthia Nixon who has done anything for marginalized people comparatively. It is the President and the Vice President, who have lifted up the marginalized, providing support, jobs, and dignity.

The articles that were based on Nixon’s attack were vicious, claiming Biden is “tone-deaf” and Pence is “stripping women of their rights.” The latter is probably a reference to his pro-life beliefs. Americans are not allowed to be pro-life — at all — even if it’s only to object to partial-birth abortion and infanticide.

THE TWEETS THAT SET OFF A MEDIA ASSAULT ON RELIGION

Why there’s nothing “decent” about Mike Pence. My op-ed in the @washingtonpost: Mike Pence isn’t ‘decent.’ He’s insidious. – The Washington Post https://t.co/MVZ0m5yxUy — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 2, 2019

.@CynthiaNixon on Biden complementing Pence : “If Dems are too wedded to the collegiality of the Senate dining room to call out the Republicans who espouse homophobia, how are we ever going to stop them?” https://t.co/RWlaKXNxQS pic.twitter.com/76SX7xAdjy — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) March 2, 2019