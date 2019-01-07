New Dem Party’s Pro-BDS & Not Going to Support Israel & Jordan Bill

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, otherwise known as BDS, was the brainchild of a terrorist-tied organization, and it is promulgated by the same radicals who want to destroy Israel. The question posed by this article is: does free speech guarantee the rights of far-left, unAmerican lunatics to speak on behalf of terrorists trying to destroy the economy of Israel with the ultimate goal of erasing them from the Earth?

BDS came out of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and they are still pushing it. SJP has been linked to the Islamic terror group Hamas. Moreover, The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the American umbrella group of the BDS movement has reportedly given money to terrorist organizations like Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

SAFETY FOR ISRAEL AND JORDAN

The Senate scheduled a “mega package” of pro-Israel legislation for a vote by top Republicans in the Senate but Democrats quickly announced they would oppose any consideration of the measures, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said they will block the bill they once supported. In addition to countering the BDS efforts, the bill would primarily address the security of Israel and Jordan.

The New Democrat Party, filled with incoming congresspeople who oppose Israel and Jews, is one that no longer supports Israel.

Communist Bernie

“It’s absurd that the first bill during the shutdown is legislation which punishes Americans who exercise their constitutional right to engage in political activity,” Bernie Sanders, the bad Jew, tweeted.

Bernie’s excuse is the government shutdown and free speech.

ANTI-ISRAEL LEFTISTS ARE IN THE HOUSE AS WELL

Anti-Semitic/Anti-Israel congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who recently called the President a “motherf***er”, is a strong proponent of BDS.

“They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality,” Tlaib tweeted. “Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

As a hardcore leftist, Rashida is the one who needs a lesson in the U.S. Constitution.

