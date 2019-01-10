New Dem School Chief Takes the Oath on “Too Many Moose”

The new head of Arizona’s public schools, Kathy Hoffman (D), took her oath of office on a children’s book Monday, The Hill reported.

Hoffman explained that she took the oath on a copy of “Too Many Moose” because of her personal connection to the book. She likes the alliterations.

Everything’s a joke for Democrats.

Hoffman is replacing Diane Douglas (R) to become the first Democratic superintendent in Arizona in over 20 years. Her election comes after a year marked by massive teacher protests over pay throughout the state.

Arizona is going down the road to leftism,.

#AZInaugural Outtake: New Arizona School Superintendent & former teacher @kathyhoffman_az took her oath of office … on a children’s book. #12News pic.twitter.com/WImjsF5FBP — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) January 7, 2019