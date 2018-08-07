New Emails Show Scandalous Ties of Ohr, Yates, Fusion GPS in Collusion Probe

Hundreds of new emails show the FBI communicated early and often with Fusion GPS as they looked for dirt on Donald Trump. Fusion GPS is the firm hired by the Clinton campaign and the DNC to find or create opposition research on Donald Trump.

Then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, who reported to Obama-era Deputy AG Sally Yates, maintained contact with Fusion — and, in particular, its primary source, former British spy Christopher Steele — before, during and after the election.

Yates was fired by President Trump for refusing to follow orders on another matter. Ohr was demoted recently for a second time.

Ohr’s own notes, emails and text messages show he communicated extensively with Steele and with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, John Solomon at The Hill reports.

Ohr had contact with Steele in the days just BEFORE the FBI opened its Trump-Russia probe in summer 2016. He later engaged Steele as a “confidential human source” (CHS) assisting in that probe.

AFTER the FBI ended their relationship with Steele, Ohr continued the communication between Steele and the FBI.

THEY WERE ALL SUCH GOOD FRIENDS

One text bemoans Sally’s firing.

“B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re- SY,” Steele texted Ohr on Jan. 31, 2017, referencing President Trump’s firing of Sally Yates for insubordination. [THAT WAS THREE MONTHS AFTER STEELE WAS TERMINATED]

The memos show Steele could no longer “operate to obtain any intelligence whatsoever on behalf of the FBI.” Yet he did.

Ohr was his conduit. “I’m still here and able to help as discussed,” Ohr texted back. “I’ll let you know if that changes.”

Steele replied, “If you end up out though, I really need another (agent?) contact point/number who is briefed. We can’t allow our guy to be forced to go back home. It would be disastrous.” Investigators are trying to determine who Steele was referring to.

In late 2016 and 2017 agents continued to receive communications from Steele via Ohr, the FBI admits.

“There is something separate I wanted to discuss with you informally and separately. It concerns our favourite (sic) business tycoon!” Steele wrote Ohr on July 1, 2016. Obviously he means Trump.

Within days, Ohr met with Steele. He brought his wife Nellie along. She was working with Fusion GPS to get dirt on Trump on behalf of Clinton’s campaign and the DNC.

ONE DAY LATER THE TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE BEGAN

That meeting was “exactly one day before FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok formally opened an investigation, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Moscow to steal the election”, Solomon reports.

Prior to this, the case, such as it was, relied on the Hillary-supporting Australian ambassador and George Papadopoulos, a minor figure in the Trump campaign.

Now they had allegations against Carter Page which they used to spy on Carter Page and others int he campaign. Page was another minor figure in the Trump campaign.

The dirt they dug up was the unverified dossier which came from gossip by Russian[s] tied to the Kremlin. It was used to get the warrant. Devin Nunes says there was exculpatory evidence which would have prevented them from obtaining the spy warrant.

One of the warrants to spy on Carter Page was signed by Ohr’s boss Sally Yates.

One must wonder why she’s still talking and trashing the President. She should lawyer up.

In all, Ohr’s notes, emails and texts identify more than 60 contacts with Steele and/or Simpson, some dating to 2002 in London. But the vast majority occurred during the 2016-2017 timeframe.

Ohr is very involved and largely ignored in this endless Trump-Russia probe.