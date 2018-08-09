New Emails Suggest Steele, Ohr, Maybe Fusion Were in Bed with Russian Oligarch

New emails released to Congress show that British ex-spy Christopher Steele — the dossier author — was working with and for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska at the same time he was compiling the dossier. He was also communicating with and discussing their mutual friend with the FBI [Bruce Ohr] at that time.

The first question to ask is if the Justice Department, along with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, were part of the Deripaska project.

Deripaska might have been a source for the dossier. It looks more and more like the very people who launched the Russia collusion probe were in bed with the Russian oligarchs tied to the Kremlin.

STEELE WAS LOBBYING FOR THE OLIGARCH WHILE WRITING THE DOSSIER AND COMMUNICATING WITH THE FBI

The emails, given to Congress by the Justice Department, began on Jan. 12, 2016, when Steele sent Ohr a New Year’s greeting. At the time the oligarch, Deripaska had been denied a visa.

“I heard from Adam WALDMAN [a Deripaska lawyer/lobbyist] yesterday that OD is applying for another official US visa ice [sic] APEC business at the end of February,” Steele wrote in the Jan. 12 email. Steele said Deripaska was being “encouraged by the Agency guys who told Adam that the USG [United States Government] stance on [Deripaska] is softening.” Steele concluded: “A positive development it seems.”

They discussed meeting somewhere in Europe. The exchange was warm and friendly.

STEELE TELLS OHR ABOUT THEIR OLD FRIEND, THE KREMLIN-TIED OLIGARCH

Steele emailed again on Feb . 8 to alert Ohr that “our old friend OD [Oleg Deripaska] apparently has been granted another official [emphasis in original] visa to come to the US later this month.” Steele wrote, “As far as I’m concerned, this is good news all round although as before, it would be helpful if you could monitor it and let me know if any complications arise.” Ohr replied that he knew about Deripaska’s visa, and “to the extent I can I will keep an eye on the situation.” Steele again asked to meet anytime Ohr was in the U .K . or Western Europe.

Steele wrote again on Feb. 21 in an email headlined “Re: OVD – Visit To The US.” Steele told Ohr he had talked to Waldman and to Paul Hauser, who was Deripaska’s London lawyer. Steele reported that there would be a U.S. government meeting on Deripaska that week — “an inter-agency meeting on him this week which I guess you will be attending.” Steele said he was “circulating some recent sensitive Orbis reporting” on Deripaska that suggested Deripaska was not a “tool” of the Kremlin.

Steele said he would send the reporting to a name that is redacted in the email, “as he has asked, for legal reasons I understand, for all such reporting be filtered through him (to you at DoJ and others).”

REALLY HAPPY ABOUT HIS ‘REHABILITATION’

Deripaska’s rehabilitation was a good thing, Steele wrote: “We reckon therefore that the forthcoming OVD contact represents a good opportunity for the USG.” Ohr responded by saying, “Thanks, Chris! This is extremely interesting. I hope we can follow up in the next few weeks as you suggest.”

Steele wanted to meet with Ohr in person but there was no correspondence again until March 2017. They spoke on the phone after that.

Ohr met with Steele on July 30th. Steele finished installments of the dossier on July 19 and 26.

In 2016, Paul Manafort and Deripaska were in a dispute over a failed business deal involving Ukrainian cable companies. Manafort is currently on trial for bank fraud and tax evasion.

SOME ALREADY THINK THERE IS ENOUGH EVIDENCE

Conservative reporter Jack Posobiec made the leap. We’re not ready to but it looks very possible.

