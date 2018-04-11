New Front in Mueller’s Russia Probe – Billy Bush Tapes and a Porn Star

The F.B.I. agents who raided the office and hotel of President Trump’s lawyer on Monday were seeking all records related to the “Access Hollywood” tape aka Billy Bush tapes.

In those tapes, Mr. Trump was heard making vulgar comments about women, according to three people who have been briefed on the contents of a federal search warrant, the NY Times reported. Billy Bush was also heard on the tapes egging him on to make boastful lewd comments in a joking manner by making plenty of his own.

The tape was made public a month before the election. It was the Democrats’ October surprise.

The fishing expedition is now looking into whether Trump’s personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen was involved in suppressing it. The DoJ/FBI are looking for a constitutional crisis before the November election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller sent this to the Manhattan office to protect himself. At the same time, Mueller gets more information to continue the probe.

Every day there is at least one leak from Mueller’s team and he does nothing to stop them. Also noteworthy is the fact that the leaks always harm the President. Nothing positive ever leaks.

You might wonder what this raid has to do with Russian interference in the election. The answer of course is NOTHING!

The Hush Agreement

The search warrant is the first to mention the President. The agents were looking for evidence that his lawyer Michael D. Cohen tired to suppress damaging information about the President during the 2016 election.

The warrant specifically mentioned all records relating to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels aka Stephanie Clifford who claimed to have affairs with Trump.

Stormy, who told several versions of the one-night affair with Trump, testified that after the Billy Bush tapes were released, she was going to tell her story but Trump and his lawyer Cohen moved “aggressively” to silence her. They offered her the “Hush” agreement and $130,000.

The President has said he knew nothing about the hush agreement.

They are also looking into the role of the publisher of The National Enquirer in silencing the women.

Mueller is now into Trump’s personal life as well as his financial dealings.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Mr. Cohen for possible bank fraud and improper campaign donations to Mr. Trump for paying off Stormy with his own equity home loan funds.

The raid included attorney-client privileged information.

