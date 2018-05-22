New Law to be Named After Mayor Libby Schaaf

Democrats are doubling down on their affection for MS-13. Schumer is angry the President called the animals what they are. New York Mayor Cuomo is infuriated. Talking heads like Leslie Marshall say no monster killer-rapists should be called ‘animals’. While the Democrats are making MS-13 into a ‘protected class’, Rep. King is doing something about these animals.

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has introduced legislation named after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf — who infamously helped criminal illegal aliens evade deportation — that would imprison sanctuary city politicians.

Schaaf tipped off the illegal aliens businesses who employ these people. They do your landscaping by day and are gang people at night.

Schaaf’s warning of the ICE raid allowed illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes to evade deportation. She is facing a lawsuit but these people never seem to be held to account.

Rep. King’s newest immigration enforcement legislation seeks to prosecute public officials who help illegal aliens evade deportation. It will be named in her honor.

President @realdonaldtrump how many rabid, violent MS-13 animals do mayors like @LibbySchaaf allow to prey on our citizens when they obstruct ICE raids? Too many! I’ve just introduced a bill to stop them and protect law abiding Americans. https://t.co/DlocIwZhmq — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) May 21, 2018

The “Mayor Libby Schaaf Act,” would pass down a maximum 5-year prison sentence to public officials who tip off illegal aliens about pending ICE raids.

“Sanctuary politicians are placing the lives of citizens and law enforcement officers in jeopardy by giving illegal aliens warnings about impending ICE actions in local jurisdictions,” King said in a statement. “This is obstruction of justice, and Americans do not have to put up with it.”

“I want lawless, Sanctuary City politicians to hear this message clearly: if you obstruct ICE, you are going to end up in the cooler,” King said.

President Trump has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prosecute Schaaf.

Will our feckless politicians pass it?