New Letter! Mrs. Ford Could Be Preparing to Skip Out of the Hearing

Mitch McConnell gave a fiery speech on the floor of the Senate today and it made her new Clinton-Obama tied lawyer Michael Bromwich so angry he shot off an angry letter, making new demands. Bromwich is also Andrew McCabe’s lawyer.

He’s infuriated about the speech and the “experienced sex crimes prosecutor” the Senate hired to interview both the accuser and the accused. That’s rich since she has very expensive radical operatives working for her.

She wants everything to be “fair” so she went out and hired radical left-wing lawyers.

The letter is addressed to Senator Grassley, the Chair of the Senate Judiciary and it addresses an email sent by the Judiciary’s representative, Mike Davis.

Senator McConnell’s references to “Dr. Ford’s experience as a ‘smear campaign'” angered Mr. Bromwich, along with McConnell’s statement that there is “a complete lack of evidence.”

There isn’t any evidence.

Bromwich is angry that the FBI isn’t investigating Judge Kavanaugh — again — for the seventh time.

He also seems to think the Senate hiring an “experienced sex crimes prosecutor” violates their constitutional obligations and creates a “circus” atmosphere. Bromwich wants to interview the prosecutor by tomorrow.

Bromwich had other complaints, most notably, all demands have not been addressed.

Anyone think Mrs. Ford intends to show up? Is this just another way to delay?

New letter from Ford’s team to Grassley as obtained by WaPo (h/t to @ToddRuger for reporting 1st). Among other things, slam McConnell’s speech as “inconsistent” w/ Grassley approach, push back on hiring of “experienced sex crimes prosecutor” (whose identity they don’t know) pic.twitter.com/TbS2q655oY — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 25, 2018