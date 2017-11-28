New NFL Policy on Low Attendance! Just Put a Tarp Over Empty Seats!

If a game isn’t sold out, the TV networks won’t broadcast it. The NFL owners might change the blackout policy.

Covering seats as the Jaguars are now doing – or at least shrinking the number needed to avoid a television blackout – is on the verge of becoming league policy, Jacksonville.com reported.

The owners will vote June 21 on a proposal to allow teams to shrink their blackout number by 15 percent.

If this is league policy, doesn’t that mean they are all in trouble?

NFL week 12 shows they are down 20% for the season and advertisers are expected to lose a half billion dollars.

Bad teams will be in the most trouble. Do people really want to see the 49ers?