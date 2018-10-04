New Poll Allegedly Reveals How Millennials Identify Politically

According to a new poll from BuzzFeed News and Maru/Blue, almost half of Democrat millennials, 48 percent, said they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, compared to 39 percent who said they identified as neither.

The percentages were lower among Republican millennials, with 23 percent saying they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, and 71 percent saying neither. WHAT??? How in the world could a Republican be a socialist of any kind? It’s absurd.

Nearly twice as many millennials said they at least leaned toward Democrats instead of Republicans, 48 to 25 percent.

Nineteen percent of those surveyed identified as independent.

About a third of millennial men surveyed say they would prefer white political candidates, if everything else was equal.

The survey did not define “socialist,” “socialism,” or “democratic socialist” for respondents and that would have helped a lot.

The poll, which surveyed 1,006 millennials online, allegedly has a margin of error of 3% for the top-line results, and a somewhat larger margin for smaller groups, such as Democrats, Republicans, men, and women.

ACCURACY?

If it’s accurate, and we hope not, the nation is screwed. It could be accurate given the successful dumbing down of America. If a Republican millennial doesn’t even know it’s impossible to be a Republican and a socialist, they are more dumbed down than we knew. The misinformation millennials have was reflected in the summary:

And while millennials overall were far more likely to disapprove of how President Donald Trump has handled his job than approve (52% vs. 34%), women disapproved at higher rates (62%) than men did (42%). Millennials were most likely to say they were bothered by Trump’s family separation policy at the border (71%), his tweets (66%), the way he talks about Hispanic and black people (68%), his handling of the hurricane in Puerto Rico (65%), and how he talks about “the wall” and approaches neo-Nazis, the alt-right, and white nationalists (64% for each).

And while 60% of all millennials said they support impeachment proceedings against Trump, women were more likely than men to strongly support proceedings, with 44% of women saying that compared to 35% of men. There’s, of course, a large partisan divide on that question: 81% of Democrats said they would support impeachment proceedings compared to 32% of Republicans.

The poll is questionable. The pollsters heavily weighted it towards Democrats as compared with Republicans. Also, BuzzFeed is a joke.