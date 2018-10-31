New Poll Shows What Beto’s $70 Million War Chest Bought

Democratic operative David Axelrod said this week that if Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Reourke comes close to winning in Texas, he will likely run for President.

They must be desperate for candidates. In any case, it looks like it won’t work out. If the most recent poll is accurate, it will be a blowout — for Cruz.

In the right-leaning Dixie Strategies and CBS 11 poll, Sen. Ted Cruz holds a 10-point lead over Rep. Beto (D) a week before the election.

Cruz leads O’Rourke 52 to 42 percent among likely voters in the poll.

The 10-point margin shows Cruz with an expanded lead from a September poll by the same organizations, which found the incumbent leading by 4 points.

In the poll released Tuesday, Cruz leads by 21 points among men, 59 to 38 percent. Among women, 49 percent prefer Cruz, while 44 percent back O’Rourke.

Beto has over $70 million dollars with which to buy this election. Imagine how well he’d do if he had $140 million. Maybe he can make a couple more trips to LA to fundraise.