New Potential Owner of Carolina Panthers Will Hire Colin Kaepernick

The Carolina Panthers announced that their owner, Jerry Richardson, would sell the team after he was accused of racism and sexual misconduct. Within hours, we found out who plans to buy it. We know Rush Limbaugh can’t be a part owner of a team because of a lying mob, but P.Diddy Combs apparently has a good shot.

Combs also wants to sign up Marxist Castro-lover Colin Kaepernick as his first order of business.

Of course he does.

First P. Diddy tweeted it out. “I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” Combs wrote on Twitter Sunday evening, noting that he could become the NFL’s first majority African-American owner. “There are no majority African-American NFL owners. Let’s make history.”

Combs repeated his interest later on Instagram and pledged to sign Kaepernick. He said he would let the former 49ers quarterback compete with Cam Newton for the starting position.

“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” Diddy said in a video. “It’s just competition, baby. It’s just competition”.

Colin responded.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

That’s an improvement? Let’s remember a couple of the gangster rapper’s finest moments like when he once threatened a Bad Boy President to give up his share of the business with a bat or when he beat up a rapper who borrowed his cell phone.

He can stand on the sidelines and sing from one of his songs, “Got Asian women that’ll change my linen after I done blazed and hit ’em” on “Diddy.”