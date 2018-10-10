New Reports Show Some of the Shocking Costs of Illegal Immigration

In a new report from The Center for Immigration Studies, the researchers found that there are about 300,000 births to illegal immigrants each year at a cost of about $12,000 each. Two-thirds of them are covered by the taxpayer for a total cost of $2.5 billion per year.

That is more than we’ve spent on new wall construction to date, researcher Steve Camarota said.

“If we have a situation where illegal immigrants can get everything from drivers licenses to various benefits to college tuition, and there are jurisdictions that won’t cooperate with law enforcement, it’s almost amazing we don’t have even more illegal immigrants”, stated Mr. Camarota.

Then there are the child rapists.

An organization in North Carolina keeps track of child rapes committed by illegal aliens in the state.

North Carolinians For Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) reports on their website on each sex crime against children monthly. In September alone, 9 illegal aliens were arrested for 16 child rape or child sexual assault charges in North Carolina.

This is one crime in one state. Just imagine all the other crimes in other states, especially the sanctuary states. These are all avoidable crimes and these are only the ones who are caught.

This is their 2018 Monthly Child Rape Charges by Illegal Aliens [click to see their mugshots and read the details], oh, and thank a Democrat.

