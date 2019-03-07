New Resolution from Dems! Omar’s a Victim of Islamophobes

The leader of the Democrat Party is not Speaker Pelosi or any of the old guard, it’s the New Democrats. The leaders have decided to go along with the New Democrats in the case of Ilhan Omar since it is the New Democrat [Socialist] Party now. This new party has brought anti-semitism into Congress and it’s not going anywhere.

Omar is overtly anti-Semitic, but what she said is not that bad in comparison to the hate coming from Democrats on a daily basis. She is one with the party.

The party of tolerance, love, and inclusion spews nothing but hate at the President and everyone who supports him or disagrees with them. The hate in this country is coming from them. They are the party of the most insidious and hate-filled comments and threats towards opponents ever spewed. The party members spread bigotry unabashedly.

That works well for them, or at least it did, until Ilhan Omar. She attacked one of their voting blocs. It also exposed the truth. The Democrat Party, at least the new one, is a hideout, a safe place for anti-Semites.

The support for Omar comes from fellow anti-Semites and there are too many of them in the party. Therefore, they will pretend attacks on Omar stem from Islamophobia.

They plan to change course and focus the wrath on their opponents, the people they have dehumanized for years as Islamophobes, racists, sexists, homophobes, and nativists.

Democrats will not condemn Ilhan Omar, nor will they come out against her anti-semitism. Speaker Pelosi is even denying the resolution was EVER aimed at Ilhan Omar.

The New Democrats will condemn all hate while casting dispersions on opponents. But it started with Omar expressing anti-Semitic remarks for a third time. That’s all but forgotten.

THE NEW DEMOCRATS WANT A RESOLUTION CONDEMNING ALL HATE

The Democrat leaders are asking the House Foreign Affairs Committee to draft a resolution that rebuked “all hate.”

Pelosi is now lying about the entire episode, claiming the resolution was not targeting Omar.

“We’ll see what the committee comes up with, I’m a big believer in the committee system this is their jurisdiction, they have an array of concerns, priorities they are addressing,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters, adding that the resolution was not targeted at Omar’s comments.

SPEAKER PELOSI STORMED OUT

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly stormed out of a meeting Wednesday after left-wing lawmakers rallied-around bigot Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“House Democratic leaders are struggling to contain the controversy over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about Israel, with the caucus are fighting behind closed doors over whether — and how — to respond,” reports Politico.

“Well if you’re not going to listen to me, I’m done talking,” Pelosi told her colleagues before dropping the mic and storming out of the room. Since then, it seems the leftist newbies now have gotten her under control.

The new Socialists/Communists, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the Black Caucus, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who leads the Congressional Progressive [Socialist/Communist] Caucus, circled the wagons. They made clear they would not support any resolution that names Ilhan Omar.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MASS), a Socialist, is a close friend of Omar’s and a member of both the CBC and CPC. She added her spin. “We need to have an equity in our outrage. “Islamophobia needs to be included in this. We need to denounce all forms of hate,” she said. “There is not hierarchy of hurt.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky weighed in, saying Omar is the victim of personal attacks and has already begun to make amends in the Jewish community. So, all is well.

Omar is the victim. Got that?

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said Wednesday that any measure needed to broadly condemn hate speech in a way that unifies the Democratic Party.

“I represent the Muslim population, and they get attacked. I’ve worked with both communities,” said Dingell, who has large Arab-American and Muslim communities in her district. “This hatred that’s dividing this country is really, really disturbing, and we need to fight back on it, and not play into this issue.”

So there you have it. The anti-Semitism is going to be turned into a smear.

Anyone who criticized a Muslim anti-Semite is an ISLAMOPHOBE. Got it?

My question is how many of these anti-Semites are in the New Democrat Party? They are defending anti-semitism while pretending otherwise.