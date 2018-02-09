New Rule Would Allow Immigration Officials to Consider Illegals on Welfare

Illegal aliens who come here for welfare might soon regret it. The Trump administration is considering a new rule to make it harder for foreign nationals in the U.S. to qualify for permanent residency if they use welfare, according to Reuters.

It would allow immigration officials to make calls based on available information, including using government preschool services, receiving government healthcare, or enrolling in food stamps.

According to the document:

“Non-citizens who receive public benefits are not self-sufficient and are relying on the U.S. government and state and local entities for resources instead of their families, sponsors or private organizations.

“An alien’s receipt of public benefits comes at taxpayer expense and availability of public benefits may provide an incentive for aliens to immigrate to the United States.”

The U.S. immigration law already excludes persons who would become a “public charge” from permanent residence.

There is a good reason for that. We don’t need people coming here to become public charges. The money for their welfare comes from the U.S. taxpayer.

We are 21 trillion dollars in debt after all.

“The administration is committed to enforcing existing immigration law, which is clearly intended to protect the American taxpayer,” said Tyler Houlton, a DHS spokesman. “Any potential changes to the rule would be in keeping with the letter and spirit of the law – as well as the reasonable expectations of the American people for the government to be good stewards of taxpayer funds.”

It brings us back to the rule of law and trends towards merit-based immigration. It might cut off some of the immigration by people who don’t come for the right reasons.

We need to spend the money on our own children. Let’s pour this money into the ghettos or into Appalachia.