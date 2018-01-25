New! Secret Society, an Informant, DoJ Recovering Missing Strzok Messages

Sean Hannity reported Wednesday night that the DoJ is in the process of recovering the five months of missing phone messages between agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, his lover. The missing messages took place during a critical period from December 2016 to May 2017.

On Monday night, Reps. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) and Trey Gowdy (R-SC) told Fox News of the “secret society” texts between FBI investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – contained within a 384-page batch of text messages delivered to Congress from the DOJ last Friday.

Rep. Ratcliffe said Strzok and Page were included and it reaches the highest levels of the American intelligence community.

Tuesday night on Special Report, Senator Ron Johnson told Bret Baier that they have an informant confirming the “secret society”.

The memo might be a joke and needs to be investigated but one must keep in mind that Strzok wanted to join the Mueller team to get Trump. He seemed to believe the Mueller investigation was a witch hunt.

Prior to the election, Peter Strzok told his lover Lisa Page: “”I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy’s office-that there’s no way he gets elected-but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.It’s like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you’re 40”

Nothing suspicious here!

The Memo will soon be released according to the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday evening.

Andy McCarthy has a good article up at National Review Online drawing the nexus between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. He was communicating with Hillary on her private server and the FBI knew it and covered it up.