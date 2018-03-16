New Strzok Emails Show He Planned to Collude with FISC Judge

New emails show that left-wing agent Peter Strzok had a relationship with the recused Judge Contreras, the judge in the Mike Flynn case. Strzok planned to collude with the judge in some way.

Contreras, it must be mentioned, sat on the FISC court during the Trump team spying.

Newly-discovered texts, which were kept hidden from Congress, reveal corrupt FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page plotted to meet surreptitiously with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) judge, Rudolph Contreras.

The Flynn case was assigned to Judge Contreras.

Contreras is the judge who last December recused himself from handling the case against Michael Flynn without explaining why.

The Federalist has seen the text messages and they write:

The text messages about Contreras between controversial Department of Justice lawyer Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, the top Federal Bureau of Investigation counterintelligence official who was kicked off Robert Mueller’s special counsel team, were deliberately hidden from Congress, multiple congressional investigators told The Federalist. In the messages, Page and Strzok, who are rumored to have been engaged in an illicit romantic affair, discussed Strzok’s personal friendship with Contreras and how to leverage that relationship in ongoing counterintelligence matters.

USING A FRIENDSHIP TO COLLUDE AGAINST A POLITICAL ENEMY?

In this next exchange, Strzok and Page share their glee when they realize the judge appointed to Flynn is Strzok’s buddy – Rudy.

“Rudy is on the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court]!” Page excitedly texted Strzok on July 25, 2016. “Did you know that? Just appointed two months ago.”

“I did,” Strzok responded. “I need to get together with him.”

“[He] said he’d gotten on a month or two ago at a graduation party we were both at.”

These two planned to set up a dinner party with Contreras to avoid raising suspicion. It must also be noted again that this Obama-appointed judge sat on FISC while the Trump team was being spied upon.

More on the texts from the Federalist:

“[REDACTED] suggested a social setting with others would probably be better than a one on one meeting,” Strzok told Page. “I’m sorry, I’m just going to have to invite you to that cocktail party.”

“Have to come up with some other work people cover for action,” Strzok added.

“Why more?” Page responded. “Six is a perfectly fine dinner party.”

Notice the name is redacted. it shouldn’t be.

We don’t know if the meeting with Contreras ever took place.

Keep in mind that Andrew McCabe might also have altered the “302” forms in Flynn’s case. Recently, investigative reporter Sara Carter told Sean Hannity on his Fox show that Justice Department Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, is investigating whether or not McCabe asked bureau agents to “change their 302s.” He might have altered the Page-Strzok documents on the Flynn probe and deleted all revisions.

THE LIE THAT WASN’T

The case against Mike Flynn is at the center of all this. The Mueller team wanted to turn Flynn into a cooperating witness at all costs.

On January 24th, 2017, Peter Strzok, who was the agent on the case, interviewed the new National Security Director Mike Flynn. According to reports, Agent Strzok did not believe Strzok lied during the interview. But then, Mueller entered the case, and Flynn was indicted for perjury. Flynn copped a plea because he was broke and they probably threatened to prosecute his son.

This next part is very important because it shows that Contreras who had a relationship – possibly friendship – with Strzok might have been compromised in the Flynn case.

On December 5, 2017, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wrote a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray demanding the delivery of text messages from Strzok, along with notes from the Flynn interview.

On December 7, Judge Contreras recused himself from the Flynn case without explanation. The case was assigned to Judge Emmet Sullivan who has delayed acceptance of his plea deal.