New Texts Point to Obama-Intel Agency Coordination on Trump-Russia

Newly uncovered text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page “strongly suggest” coordination between high-ranking officials at the Obama White House, CIA, FBI, Justice Department and former Senate Democratic leadership right from the beginning of the Trump-Russia collusion set up.

The White House official involved in the coordination is Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. It appears he coordinated with Democratic Senate Leader Harry Reid and CIA Director John Brennan. The FBI knew about it judging from the newly-revealed Page-Strzok texts.

If true, it puts the lie to Obama’s statements that he was hands-off.

Fox News published the texts of Peter Strzok and his paramour Lisa Page, showing what looks like coordination among the FBI, CIA Director John Brennan, and Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough:

Page texted Strzok on Aug. 2, 2016, saying: “Make sure you can lawfully protect what you sign. Just thinking about congress, foia, etc. You probably know better than me.”

A text message from Strzok to Page on Aug. 3 described former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as being concerned with “information control” related to the initial investigation into the Trump campaign.

According to a report from the New York Times, Brennan was sent to Capitol Hill around the same time to brief members of Congress on the possibility of election interference.

Days later, on Aug. 8, 2016, Strzok texted Page: “Internal joint cyber cd intel piece for D, scenesetter for McDonough brief, Trainer [head of FBI cyber division] directed all cyber info be pulled. I’d let Bill and Jim hammer it out first, though it would be best for D to have it before the Wed WH session.”

In the texts, “D” referred to FBI Director James Comey, and “McDonough” referred to Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, the GOP investigators said.

[McDonough, as Chief of Staff, did nothing without clear direction and communication with Barack Obama.]

Then Harry Reid sent a letter to the FBI which looks like he was merely providing cover.

Democrat Senator Harry Reid wrote a letter to James Comey a few days later–on August 29th, 2016 requesting the FBI investigate possible Trump-Russia collusion:

“The evidence of a direct connection between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign continues to mount and has led Michael Morrell, the former Acting Central Intelligence Director, to call Trump an ‘unwitting agent’ of Russia and the Kremlin. The prospect of a hostile government actively seeking to undermine our free and fair elections represents one of the gravest threats to our democracy since the Cold War and it is critical for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use every resource available to investigate this matter thoroughly and in a timely fashion.”

The next day, Aug. 30, 2016, Page texted Strzok: “Here we go,” sending a link to the Times report titled, “Harry Reid Cites Evidence of Russian Tampering in U.S. Vote and seeks FBI inquiry.”

Strzok replied: “D [Comey] said at am brief that Reid called him and told him he would be sending a letter.”

Congressional investigators believe the Reid letter was cover for the FBI and DoJ who already began investigating the Trump campaign in June/July. The FBI/DoJ appeared to know the letter from Reid was coming based on the Strzok-Page text saying, ‘here we go’.

The investigators find the timeline “incredibly concerning.”

The Obama White House was – in the least – being briefed on this investigation.

They need a Special Counsel to look at it at this point. Anyone see Sessions lately?