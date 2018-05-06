New Website: Red Hot News Online.com

I have a new website that lists the latest news links to center, center-right, Conservative, and Libertarian articles.

The name is Red Hot News Online. It’s a fledgling site still under development. Any suggestions are welcomed.

If you know of a good website I should keep on our resource list to link to, let us know at sara@independentsentinel.com.

With all the censorship on social media, I hope to help others get their voices out. It’s my small effort to fight censorship.