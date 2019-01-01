New Year’s Eve Knife Attack in Victoria Station by Man Shouting “Allah” [Videos]

A knifeman shouted “Allah” after stabbing three innocent people at Victoria Station on New Year’s Eve, an eye-witness has claimed, according to Manchester Evening News.
Sam Clack, a BBC producer, was on a platform at Victoria waiting for a tram when he witnessed the attack.
Three people, including a police officer, were injured in the stabbing.
Mr. Clark said, “I just heard this most blood-curdling scream and looked down the platform.”
“What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black.
“It looked like they were having a fight but she was screaming in this blood-curdling way.
“I saw police in high-viz come towards him.
“He came towards me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12-inch blade.
“It was just fear, pure fear. It was scary. I have never been so scared in my life. Someone with a knife six to eight feet away, he had just stabbed someone. It was the proximity.”
It took about seven officers with a taser and pepper spray to subdue the terrorist.
The terrorist added, “As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening.”
#BREAKING :
Video shows the arrest of the suspect at #Manchester Victoria station in UK after he stabbed 3 people
Global News Network Reported #isis #daesh #isis #islamicstate #SDF #YPG #terrorist pic.twitter.com/hid470uD7W
— Botin Kurdistani (@kurdistannews24) December 31, 2018
The Brits banned guns and knives but that doesn’t really matter after all. The people who now have them are criminals and terrorists.