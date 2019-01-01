New Year’s Eve Knife Attack in Victoria Station by Man Shouting “Allah” [Videos]

A knifeman shouted “Allah” after stabbing three innocent people at Victoria Station on New Year’s Eve, an eye-witness has claimed, according to Manchester Evening News.

Sam Clack, a BBC producer, was on a platform at Victoria waiting for a tram when he witnessed the attack.

Three people, including a police officer, were injured in the stabbing.

Mr. Clark said, “I just heard this most blood-curdling scream and looked down the platform.”

“What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black.

“It looked like they were having a fight but she was screaming in this blood-curdling way.

“I saw police in high-viz come towards him.

“He came towards me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12-inch blade.

“It was just fear, pure fear. It was scary. I have never been so scared in my life. Someone with a knife six to eight feet away, he had just stabbed someone. It was the proximity.”

It took about seven officers with a taser and pepper spray to subdue the terrorist.

The terrorist added, “As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening.”

The Brits banned guns and knives but that doesn’t really matter after all. The people who now have them are criminals and terrorists.