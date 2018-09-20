New York Times Pot Stirrers Tell a Whopper About Lost Immigrant Kids

The New York Times lied about the same fake news story a second time to stir the pot. Their intention is to make the administration look bad on immigration. In an article titled, “U.S. Loses Track of Another 1,500 Migrant Children, Investigators Find,” the Times contends the U.S. officials have no clue as to the whereabouts of roughly 1,500 undocumented minors.

It wasn’t true the first time they published that story and it’s not true this time. Following is an excerpt that well-represents the entire article.

“The Trump administration is unable to account for the whereabouts of nearly 1,500 migrant children who illegally entered the United States alone this year and were placed with sponsors after leaving federal shelters,” the Times reports, citing congressional findings.

“In findings that lawmakers described as troubling, Senate investigators said the department could not determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,488 out of 11,254 children the agency had placed with sponsors in 2018, based on follow-up calls from April 1 to June 30.”

Yeah, so that’s not true. Who are these Senate investigators anyway, if they exist at all?

HHS EXPLAINS

Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, responded on Tuesday night. “As communicated to members of Congress multiple times,” she said, “these children are not ‘lost.’ Their sponsors — who are usually parents or family members and in all cases have been vetted for criminality and ability to provide for them — simply did not respond or could not be reached when this voluntary call was made.”

IN OTHER WORDS, some program participants did not answer the phone when DHS called, therefore the Times writes a report claiming the U.S. lost track of another 1500 migrant children.

The fake news machine counts on the soundbite getting through without anyone questioning it.

NEARLY HALF OF THE RESIDENTS IN U.S.’S FIVE LARGEST CITIES SPEAK A FOREIGN LANGUAGE AT HOME

Meanwhile, a story they haven’t reported and which is true is that nearly 50 percent of residents in the U.S.’s five largest cities speak a foreign language at home.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) analysis of new Census Bureau data for 2017 shows nearly half (48.2percentt) in the five largest U.S. cities don’t speak English at home.

According to CIS, this is the breakdown:

59 percent of residents in Los Angeles,

49 percent in New York City and Houston,

38 percent in Phoenix and

36 percent in Chicago

Additionally, nearly 67 million U.S. residents 5 years and older chose to speak a foreign language at home.

The languages are varied. Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Arabic, French and Korean had more than a million speakers each. There were 41 million Spanish speakers in 2017.

It’s cost prohibitive for schools. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) found that public schools allocated nearly $60 billion to teach those children besides citizens in 2016.

This research suggests the legal and illegal immigrants are not assimilating. If this continues, the United States will eventually become some metropolitan-style pass-through for foreigners. The nation will end up with no identity, no unity, and no future.

If this continues, we can take the ‘united’ out of the United States.

“If we don’t all speak in at least the common language, then it is certainly going to potentially weaken the idea that America is one country or that Americans are one people,” Camarota told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone call.

The CIS analysis found its data from the 2017 American Community Survey (ACS), a yearly review by the Census Bureau of over two million households in America.

“The survey reflects the U.S. population as of July 1, 2017,” according to CIS.