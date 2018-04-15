New Yorker Spews Anti-Christian Hate Against “Creepy” Christian Chik-fil-a

“Let me tell you about the Christian plot to invade our liberal bastion and convert our children with their Jesus mean”. ~ Dan Piepenbring, New Yorker Mag

New Yorker author Dan Piepenbring launched a tirade against one of the most serious threats to hit New York City — a “creepy” Chick-fil-a infiltrating New York City.

The 1400-word bigoted hate piece is titled, “Chick -Fil-A’s Creepy Infiltration of New York City”. Piepenbring states his case for rejecting the covert chicken operation — the owner is a Christian. He is a traditional Christian at that!

“The air smelled fried,” Piepenbring wrote, ominously. “New York has taken to Chick-fil-A…And yet the brand’s arrival here feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

The fact is there isn’t much overtly Christian about it aside from the fact that its stores close Sundays, which might change in the near future. Their main headquarters in Atlanta has — perish the idea — a statue of Jesus. One day, these extremists will have the Jesus statues taken down along with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

There were no protests against the opening in New York City and that troubled the crazed Piepenbring.

“When a location opened in a Queens mall, in 2016, Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed a boycott. No such controversy greeted the opening of this newest outpost. Chick-fil-A’s success here is a marketing coup. Its expansion raises questions about what we expect from our fast food, and to what extent a corporation can join a community,” Piepenbring rants.

Chick-Fil-A must be up to no good. They mention ‘community’ and ‘God’. The author doesn’t need much more evidence than that.

“This emphasis on community, especially in the misguided nod to 9/11, suggests an ulterior motive. The restaurant’s corporate purpose still begins with the words ‘to glorify God,’ and that proselytism thrums below the surface of the Fulton Street restaurant, which has the ersatz homespun ambiance of a megachurch.”

Proof of a Plot

Futhermore, their insidious plot, according to New Yorker, wants their employees to be efficient and worse than that are the Christian cows. He writes about the “evanglizing” cows and their sneaky religious come-on, “eat mor chickin'”:

David Farmer, Chick-fil-A’s vice-president of restaurant experience, told BuzzFeed that he strives for a “pit crew efficiency, but where you feel like you just got hugged in the process.” That contradiction, industrial but claustral, is at the heart of the new restaurant—and of Chick-fil-A’s entire brand. Nowhere is this clearer than in the Cows.

It’s impossible to overstate the role of the Cows—in official communiqués, they always take a capital “C”—that are displayed in framed portraits throughout the Fulton Street location. If the restaurant is a megachurch, the Cows are its ultimate evangelists. Since their introduction in the mid-nineties—when they began advising Atlanta motorists to “eat mor chikin”—they’ve remained onof the most popular, and most morbid, advertising campaigns in fast-food history, crucial to Chick-fil-A’s corporate culture. S. Truett Cathy, the chain’s founder and Dan Cathy’s late father, saw them as a tool to spread the gospel of chicken. In his Christian business book “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People,” from 2002, he recalls crashing a child’s party at a Chick-fil-A in Hampton, Georgia. Brandishing a plush Cow toy before the birthday girl, he asked her, “What do the Cows say?”

Pipenbring thinks “eat mor chikin” is an evil and highly suspect slogan.

This author is one angry, paranoid individual.

Chick-fil-A’s arrival in New York City feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism. https://t.co/wnhMrMBN6z — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 13, 2018

WAR ON RELIGION: ‘The New Yorker’ slams Chick-Fil-A for its Christian values pic.twitter.com/fGc07c4zIC — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 15, 2018