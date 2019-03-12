New Yorkers Respond to Bolshevik De Blasio’s Forced Meatless Mondays

By
S.Noble
-
0

“Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers’ health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement Monday.

“We’re expanding Meatless Mondays to all public schools to keep our lunch and planet green for generations to come.”

The kids are getting vegetarian breakfasts and lunches every Monday.

We can take the easy way out with this article and just let New Yorkers tell you what they think of the Soviet mayor’s latest idiocy. Of course, this is indoctrination and won’t do a thing for the planet. But what is surprising is that as far-left as New York now is, the people get it.

Check out the responses:

