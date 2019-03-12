New Yorkers Respond to Bolshevik De Blasio’s Forced Meatless Mondays

“Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers’ health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement Monday.

“We’re expanding Meatless Mondays to all public schools to keep our lunch and planet green for generations to come.”

The kids are getting vegetarian breakfasts and lunches every Monday.

We can take the easy way out with this article and just let New Yorkers tell you what they think of the Soviet mayor’s latest idiocy. Of course, this is indoctrination and won’t do a thing for the planet. But what is surprising is that as far-left as New York now is, the people get it.

Check out the responses:

The NYC Public School indoctrination machine at full speed could be the only reason a kid would ask for this. I’m always amazed at the audacity of bureaucrats who have the gall to dictate what we should eat. — Olivia 🍎 (@OliviaVivianne) March 12, 2019

Discouraging to see a public leader so disconnected from the facts. I’m also a huge proponent of a balanced diet, one that includes BEEF because it is the most nutrient dense protein available and a great source of zinc, iron, and b vitamins. Please reconsider this, for our youth — Barrett Simon (@Simonsays_975) March 12, 2019

I’ll take a 64 oz. Coke and a 16 oz. Rib eye. Oh and fuck your meatless mondays. — jt38 (@JT38_38) March 12, 2019

When I worked for the N Y C Department of Sanitation we picked up at the schools If you saw the amount of food that ended up in garbage it was a shame now they want to give the kids fish sticks you know where that is going to end up — Anthony (@tonytaps68) March 12, 2019

Maybe let parents decide what their kids should and should not eat and the school provide local organic healthy options. I used to love Monday cheese steak day in school. It was the only thing that kept me sane on a Monday. If you gave me eggplant I would throw it in your face. — Tommy Jones (@TommyJo53276885) March 12, 2019

Now if only I can get #Mayorless Weekdays I could not do my job and go places! Wait….. pic.twitter.com/mZ5ReGzHTt — Bill Deblahblah (@BillDeblahblah) March 12, 2019

Soviet mayor ! — free man ! (@nycdecision) March 12, 2019