Newly-Empowered House Dems Announce Plans to Push for Gun Control

The Democratic House announced plans to push for universal background checks and other gun control laws now that they have control. Revolting Rep. Jerry Nadler will lead the charge.

“The new Democratic majority will act boldly and decisively to pass commonsense, life-saving background checks that are overwhelmingly supported by the American people,” Pelosi said in a statement, Politico reports.

They have at least one Republican on board — Rep. Peter King, a RINO.

The proposed legislation will require federal background checks on all gun sales, including private transactions. There likely will be some small exemptions, such as transfers between family members, or temporary use of a gun for hunting. Gun-control groups estimate that roughly one-fifth or more of gun sales don’t include background checks.

That’s not true.

We have background checks for all gun sales. The Democrats are moving to create a gun registry, and that is different. It will make future gun confiscations much more accessible, although Democrats deny that’s the goal.

“Universal background checks have always been a red herring,” said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), a key NRA ally in the House. “It’s something that sounds very commonsense and probably polls very well, but there’s not a single commercial gun transaction in America that doesn’t have a background check.”

“People who are putting this forward, I think they have good intentions. They don’t want the wrong people to have guns,” Hudson added. “But the wrong people are not going to report gun sales. So you will need a registry to know where every gun is.”

MEDIA BRAINWASHING WORKS

Gun-control groups such as Giffords and Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety argue that the political environment has moved decisively in their favor. They point to the fact that Democratic candidates who embraced gun-control measures did well in November, especially with suburban voters horrified by repeated mass shootings targeting children or schools.

“For the first time in years, the House of Representatives is going to be able to debate,” and pass strong gun-safety laws, which is something they haven’t been able to do during this modern gun-safety movement,” which began with the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, said Robin Lloyd, director of government affairs at Giffords. Giffords was founded by former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords (Ariz.), who was severely injured in a January 2011 shooting that left six people dead and 13 wounded.

“The public has been demanding commonsense gun laws for years,” added John Feinblatt, Everytown’s president. “The public is ready for the Congress to act. The new leadership that’s coming to the House in 2019 is listening to voters, and that’s what they should be doing.”

While the laws won’t get through the Senate, it will give us a glimpse of where they plan to go once they have more power. It also keeps the idea of gun control and gun registries in the media spotlight. Ultimately, they are desensitizing Americans and conveying the idea that the 2nd Amendment needs to be gutted.

If you are inclined to support these gun grabbers, remember Venezuela. They now regret surrendering their guns.