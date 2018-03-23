Newly-Resigned H.R. McMaster Had a Dirty Little Secret

The newly-resigned National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster was a consultant to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies for a decade. The foreign-based think-tank has received funding from hostile foreign governments to include Russia and China.

The Lt. Gen. ended his employment at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in February 2017 after President Donald Trump enlisted him to become the National Security Adviser.

IISS often espoused foreign and military policies that served as the centerpiece of the Obama presidency, including support for the former president’s Iran nuclear deal.

During McMaster’s time at IISS, the think tank also received $700,000 from George Soros’s Open Society and $140,000 from Ploughshares, the pacifist organization that aggressively pushed for Obama’s Iran nuclear deal.

The Daily Caller reported this as new information but it was known, at least since last December. In fact, if The Intercept is to be believed, it’s so much worse than that.

McMaster’s Dirty Little Secret

The Intercept published this information in December 2017. At the time, The Intercept claimed a retired Central Intelligence Agency agent said the current National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster worked with the National Security Adviser under Barack Obama to surveil Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Steve Bannon, and others.

Their source was CIA veteran John R. Maguire who currently works for the intelligence contractor Amyntor Group. He is a close associate of Erik Prince’s, the Blackwater founder who is being investigated by Mueller’s team.

Prince was the source and he was consulting with Trump and Pompeo at the time.

The Intercept’s source wrote:

To support his claim, Maguire told at least two people that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, in coordination with a top official at the National Security Agency, authorized surveillance of Steven Bannon and Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Adding to these unsubstantiated claims, Maguire told the potential donors he also had evidence McMaster used a burner phone to send information gathered through the surveillance to a facility in Cyprus owned by George Soros.

Would this shock anyone? The swamp runs deep. Isn’t it curious how no one dares take on Soros?