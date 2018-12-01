Newspaper Publishes Bombshell Report of Horrible Negligence in Parkland

The Sun-Sentinel published a bombshell expose of a disgusting cover-up by the school district in the Parkland murders which began as soon as the murders occurred.

For months, Broward schools delayed or withheld records, refused to publicly assess the role of employees, spread misinformation and even sought to jail reporters who published the truth.

After the school did their assessment, they refused to release it to the public although they promised otherwise. The district also spent unknown amounts on lawyers to fight the release of records and nearly $200,000 to pay public relations consultants. They were told to keep their mouths shut.

No one has been fired or held accountable nine months after the murders. Three assistant principals and a security specialist were transferred to another location after the state commission acted but no one knows what they did wrong.

Superintendent Runcie claims he is transparent but won’t provide information to victim’s families.

Murderer Nikolas Cruz was deeply troubled; the district improperly withdrew support he needed; he asked for additional services; and the district bungled his request, leaving him spinning without help.

The school district’s actions were “just total negligence — serious, not minor,” said Dottie Provenzano, the former special education coordinator. “The way I look at it, we don’t have dead children if the school district had done what they needed to do.”

The incompetence is mind-blowing and it’s not limited to the school. And they haven’t the character to take responsibility.

Captain Jan Jordan froze during the Parkland shooting. Officers said she was in over her head. Now Sheriff Israel admits Captain Jordan was recommended based on “diversity” NOT qualifications. Her lack of leadership led to kids dying, all because they wanted diversity! pic.twitter.com/oEB93ABF8E — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 29, 2018

“This bombshell Sun Sentinel piece exposes @RobertwRuncie sick cover up. They do deserve an award for prying the truth from the district’s morally dead fingers. I will expose even more.” https://t.co/NS8bQkOJ2T — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 30, 2018

Remember which idiot defended Petersen? I do. His name is @davidhogg111 pic.twitter.com/TINkdIPMPx — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 30, 2018