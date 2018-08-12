Newton MA Teachers Form a Pact to Reject Objectivity in Teaching

“We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.” ~ Vladimir Lenin

An article at The Federalist exposes a school district in Newton, Massachusetts where the history teachers formed a pact rejecting objectivity in instruction. Their reason is the other side is racist and must not be heard.

The author of the article Ilya Feoktistov isn’t just whistling Dixie. He obtained their emails discussing the informal agreement among history teachers.

The mediocre Newton school is in a wealthy area.

In one email, North history teacher Isongesit Ibokette responded to a teacher named David Bedar who supports anti-Semites: “I am concerned that the call for ‘objectivity’ may just inadvertently become the most effective destructive weapon against social justice,” and sent it to the members of Newton North’s history department.

Bedar accused President Trump and his supporters of “nativism, xenophobia, homophobia, etc.” in February. He objects to objectivity if he deems the other side is unworthy of being heard.

His email contained this strawman argument:

“Personally, I’m finding it really difficult in the current climate to teach kids to appreciate other perspectives. . . [T]he ‘other viewpoint’ might not really be an argument ‘about which reasonable people can disagree’ and might not lead to any kind of intellectual, policy debate; it might just be blatantly racist. . . . [I]t feels wrong to not call out ideas that I know will offend many of my students and create a hostile and potentially unsafe environment. . . . I’m worried that as a school we’re so focused on making all kids feel safe and being PC that we’re not showing enough concern for [immigrant] students whose very rights to attend this school and receive an education are being seriously threatened. . . . I don’t feel good about protecting [a nativist] student’s right to a so‐called ‘political’ view. . . Do I really have to avoid saying ‘I think nativism is bad?[‘] The eugenics movement was based in large part on immigrants destroying our country.” continue here

Immigration policies and rejection of open borders have nothing to do with eugenics.

Totalitarians are even going after Science

Dr. Jonathan Berman, a doctoral fellow at the University of Texas, was an organizer of the anti-Trump rally masquerading as a March for Science. He rejects objectivity as a fictitious universal truth argument created by white cisgender males.

“[T]o think there are universal truths perpetuates a particular kind of able-bodied white cisgender male logic, a world where everything is measured in comparison to them as the ideal type of human that everyone else aberrates from,” he said.

Progressives are attacking all areas of knowledge, even science which needs to be factual. For the Communist/Socialist/Progressive, the truth is every-changing in history, science, and in our government.

American History and Civics are not being taught

A libertarian study conducted in 2010 shows that 83 percent of Americans failed a basic test on the American Revolution. The average test score was 44 percent.

This lack of knowledge in American history is not limited to college students. Studies over the years show Americans of all ages fail to answer the simplest of questions.

A 2008 study by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, which surveyed more than 2,500 Americans, found that only half of adults in the country could name the three branches of government.

The 2014 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) report found that only 18 percent of 8th graders were proficient or above in U.S. History and only 23 percent in Civics.

If Totalitarians disagree, they marginalize the opposition to silence their voices. They are destroying history, science, the media, entertainment, our colleges, and our culture with these tactics

