Next Episode of The Housewives of the DOJ, 3 Dubious Claims

What went on Friday was like watching reality TV. CNN knew to go to Roger Stone’s house very early this morning, ready to film. They showed up at 5 a.m. and by 6 a.m., while it was still dark, at least a dozen FBI agents in full riot gear banged on Stone’s door, demanding, “FBI, open the door.”

The show of force was ridiculous. Stone doesn’t even have a passport and isn’t a flight risk nor is he violent. The entire drama was to frighten Stone and play for the CNN cameras.

CLAIM 1: CNN KNEW BECAUSE THEY’RE SMART

CNN claims they weren’t tipped off. The reporter on the scene said he was there because of “reporter’s instinct.”

President Trump even questioned, “Who alerted CNN to be there?” in a recent tweet, which caused some CNN reporters and analysts to double down on their claim of “good reporting.”

“Literally, no one. It’s called reporting. And planning And smarts. See @ShimonPro feed,” Chris Cillizza wrote on Twitter.

Shimon Prokupecz said on CNN that Jerome Corsi’s stepson testified on Thursday, a day the Mueller grand jury doesn’t usually meet. He was suspicious something was coming Friday. Maybe or maybe someone gave him information Thursday.

Is it likely they knew to show up at Stone’s house at 5 a.m.? Why that time?

According to David Shortell, it was a gut feeling, or, as he called it, “reporter’s instinct,” that prompted him to camp out in front of Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home Friday morning.

So there he was, in the pre-dawn hours, camera at the ready, when heavily armed FBI agents arrived in force.

How logical is that? Or is it more likely a staged soap opera?

This is the Shimon interview:

The federal judge released Stone on $250,000 bail. Immediately after Manafort went to court and was granted a continuance on the latest charges against him that he violated his plea agreement. That timing is a source of speculation and adds more drama.

CLAIM 2: STONE’S COMMUNICATIONS WITH WIKILEAKS

In any case, the indictment against Stone only alleged process crimes. It DOES NOT ALLEGE anyone directly contacted Wikileaks. It’s just storytelling. They assume there were communications and make it part of the story as famed attorney Alan Dershowitz said on Fox’s America’s Newsroom.

Dershowitz is concerned this is an effort to force Stone to create a story about Trump since it is definitely purposed to get Trump.

CLAIM 3: TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN CONSPIRED WITH RUSSIA

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Andy McCarty said he was very disappointed in the Mueller probe. The FBI knew for a very long time that there was NO ESPIONAGE OPERATION between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He says they created the misimpression and had an obligation to correct it and didn’t, allowing it to affect the President’s ability to lead.

ARTICLES TO READ

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE STONE ARREST

THE DETAILS AND COPY OF THE INDICTMENT