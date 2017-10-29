NEXT TIME YOU DISMISS FALSE FLAG OPERATIONS, CONSIDER THESE CIA MEMOS

With the shocking information coming out of the JFK files, one can only imagine what is in the 300 files being held back. Next time “conspiracy theorists” talk of false flag ops, CIA murder plots, and tales of another shooter in Dallas, give them serious consideration.

BOMBING MIAMI

CBS reported that the CIA considered bombing Miami so they could blame it on Castro. They also considered sabotaging airplane parts heading to Cuba.

During Operation Mongoose in 1960, the CIA also considered staging terror events in Miami and blaming it on pro-Castro Cubans: “We could develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington. We could sink a boatload of Cubans enroute to Florida (real or simulated). We could foster attempts on lives of Cuban refugees in the United States even to the extent of wounding in instances to be widely publicized. Exploding a few plastic bombs in carefully chosen spots, the arrest of a Cuban agent and the release of prepared documents substantiating Cuban involvement also would be helpful in projecting the idea of an irresponsible government.”

LBJ WAS A KLAN MEMBER?

The Washington Post found a very embarrassing memo in the JFK files that isn’t too flattering of LBJ. Lyndon Baines Johnson was reviled for his handling of the Vietnam War but much adored for the welfare state he set up in the United States.

A Klan member accused him of being a KKK member. It wouldn’t be surprising since during his presidency he was accused of being a racist.

WILD SEX PARTIES

A 1960 FBI memo described a “high-priced Hollywood call girl” who was approached by Fred Otash, a well known Los Angeles private investigator, seeking information about sex parties involving then-Sen. John F. Kennedy; his brother-in-law, actor Peter Lawford; Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. “She told the agents that she was unaware of any indiscretions,” one memo said.

There were other memos referencing wild sex that could compromise government officials.

Much of that was rumored at the time.

OTHERS WERE INVOLVED IN THE ASSASSINATION OF JFK?

The FBI received a death threat on Oswald the day before his murder.

A document dated November 24, 1963, showed FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover addressing the death of Oswald at the hands of Jack Ruby.

“There is nothing further on the Oswald case except that he is dead,” Hoover begins.

Hoover also said the FBI’s Dallas office received a call “from a man talking in a calm voice,” saying he was a member of a committee to kill Oswald.

At the same time, a British newspaper also got a call 25 minutes before the assassination warning of “big news”.

The mystery call was made to a senior reporter at the Cambridge News, a paper that serves the East Anglia area of eastern England, on Nov. 22, 1963, at 6:05 p.m. local time. Kennedy was shot shortly afterward, as he rode in a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Texas, at 12:30 p.m. CST. Dallas is six hours behind Britain.

“The caller said only that the Cambridge News reporter should call the American Embassy in London for some big news and then hung up,” the memo from the CIA’s James Angleton to FBI director J. Edgar Hoover said.

DID RUSSIANS ARRANGE FOR KENNEDY TO BE MURDERED?

A CIA memo from the day of Kennedy’s assassination outlined a CIA intercept of a call from Oswald, then in Mexico City, to the Russian embassy in Mexico. Oswald spoke to the consul, Valeriy Vladimirovich Kostikov, an “identified KGB officer” “in broken Russian.”

Oswald met with him two months before as well.

The memo’s author said he was told by the FBI’s liaison officer that the bureau believed Oswald’s visit was to get help with a passport or visa for his Russian wife.