NFL Ends the Year Cancelling Their Last Sunday Night Game

CNN reported that the NFL has canceled the last Sunday night football game of the season because no one was going to watch it. There were two reasons, they said, first, it’s New Year’s week, and second, it’s because the games all promised to be snoozers.

There is no doubt the protests by the leftist, unAmerican players is one of the issues hurting viewership. Next year, the league will keep the players indoors during the Anthem and they are hoping no one will remember why — out of sight, out of mind.

The league’s $200 million man Roger Goodall has players kneeling, unhappy sponsors, and sagging television ratings but he has one overriding advantage, he gave the left what they want.

Football is now invested in hard-left causes that seek to divide America more in addition to all the kneeling. They will be donating $100 million to social justice organizations for racial equality. Obviously, the NFL players are doing better than most Americans. Money will go to organizations like Communist VanJones’ Dream Corps. It serves as a promotional organization for VanJones.

His group sponsored the anti-Trump “We Rise Tour” and provides catchy posters for its ongoing “Anti-Fascist War.” One reads: “Real Men Rep the F-Word #Feminist.” Another proclaims: “No Ban. No Wall. Sanctuary for All.”

VanJones, who began his career during the Rodney King riots, became a radical hero after he was thrown in jail and found communism.

VanJones organized a protest on 9/12/01 to celebrate the terrorists’ successful 9/11 attack on the United States. He mostly organized hate-police rallies up until then. After that he moved to climate change rallies. Now he’s a CNN commentator and a recipient of a lot of NFL money.

Although the league won’t admit the protests and the politics are hurting the league very much, Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones said the league is being damaged by the protests that started with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year. The protests are damaging the image and they’re hurting financially with lower TV ratings, according to a report by Star Tribune.

They quote Jones: “I care about a lot of things,” Jones said. “But our ability to be substantive is based on having a strong NFL, a league that people are really interested in and want to watch games. At all times, if I am anything, I am first and foremost a proponent of making the NFL strong. Making us have as many people watching the game as we can and watching in light of what we are doing and that’s playing football.”

“If all this makes you stronger to represent messages, let’s don’t do it in a way that tears down the strength of the NFL.”

Jones said the players he talked to all know the NFL is being damaged. He said the Cowboys sponsors have expressed “concerns” about the anthem protests and damage to the league.

Football is still Americans’ favorite sport according to most polls, but it’s no longer an American game. It’s an unAmerican game. It’s a George Soros-Black Lives Matter-VanJones game, leftists who exploit these young men to further division and anti-American values.

The usual players on the usual teams protested according to Deadline:

Kansas City Chiefs, Marcus Peters; Miami Dolphins, Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas; Tennessee Titans, Richard Matthews plus three other fist throwers; Los Angels Rams, Robert Quinn, Johnny Hekker, Todd Gurley, Tavon Austin; all New Orleans Saints took a knee before the game; Seattle Seahawks, Nazair Jones, Sheldon Richardson, Dion Jordan, Jarran Reed, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Marcus Smith, Quinton Jefferson, Frank Clark and Branden Jackson all took a seat during the national anthem, joined by linebacker Paul Dawson. Left tackle Duane Brown took a knee next to the group, with center Justin Britt holding his hand on Brown’s shoulder in solidarity; San Francisco 49ers, Eric Reid, Eli Harold, Marquise Goodwin, Louis Murphy; NY Giants, Olivier Vernon; LA Chargers Russell Okung threw up a fist.