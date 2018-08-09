NFL Kneel, Raise Fists Pre-Season Since Their Ratings Aren’t Low Enough

In numerous disrespectful displays, the NFL players once again demonstrated their hatred for America and our military by kneeling and throwing commie fists in the air while the Star Spangled Banner played during pre-season games.

Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, both of the Miami Dolphins, kneeled during The Star-Spangled Banner, ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Herald reported, Fox News reported.

Robert Quinn, a defensive end for the Dolphins, raised his fist. Philadelphia Eagles Malcolm Jenkins, who plays safety, and De’Vante Bausby, a cornerback, also raised their fists, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer.

No doubt some of these multi-million-dollar-a-year players think they are standing up for oppressed people. But they are not. They are doing the bidding of Marxist Colin Kaepernick, and other leftists like him who are promoted by America haters like George Soros and Van Jones.

Eliminating pride in country and getting rid of the anthem before games is part of the Marxist cultural revolution.

Why don’t they do something constructive and protest this guy?

“Over a three-day span last weekend, at least 11 people — ages 11 to 63 — were killed and some 70 were wounded. One of the victims was a teenage boy who was riding his bike on Sunday afternoon.” 70! Nice job, #RahmEmanuel https://t.co/cLpVLHqfQg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 8, 2018

How about listening to this man:

“If you don’t respect this country then you won’t protect this country. Stand For The Flag.”

~Diamond And Silk​

(NFL Legend and Civil Rights Activist: ‘I Will Never Kneel and I Will Always Respect the Flag’) https://t.co/WvqVaszE90 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 9, 2018

.@JimBrownNFL32 at #HardKnocks premiere last night weighs in on NFL players kneeling for anthem “I’ll never kneel and I will always respect the flag….I’m not going to denigrate my flag and I’m going to stand for the national anthem” pic.twitter.com/GaIdSy2h61 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 8, 2018