NFL Owners Might Change Anthem Policy — It’s Disgusting

If the NFL protests persist – the anti-America ‘take a knee’ protests – owners might change the rules, but not to require players to stand respectfully in honor of our flag and country and the people who serve, including police. Definitely not that because the league executive suites are full of left-wingers, many are Obama plants.

Some NFL owners might consider keeping teams in the locker room during the national anthem next season if player protests continue, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“I think that if players are still kneeling at the end of the year, then it could very well happen,” a source told the newspaper.

That’s worse on so many levels.

The left wants you to believe it can’t be unAmerican to ‘take a knee’ because it’s so American to protest, however, they are obviously protesting “oppressive” America at what was an all-American game. They’re helping damage our culture.

This new rule is more of the same. All of this is intended to banish the anthem all together. It’s a long-held dream of the left’s.

People can believe what they want but when they shove leftist values in the face of people simply looking for entertainment, they are doing more than just protesting. They’re indoctrinating a captive audience. They do it at half-time too with their singers honoring lunatics like the Black Panthers and Black Lives Matter.

They are also protesting the faux police brutality. Statistics don’t back up that contention at all. The leftist groups the NFL is in league with are soft on crime and think police should be social workers.

The NFL has fully politicized the game. You can’t even watch a football game without having politics thrown in your face.

The President responded and CNN is now calling him a racist for standing up for America. They are twisting reality.

The NFL is now thinking about a new idea – keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017