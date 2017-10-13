NFL Player Threatens to Quit If Made to Stand During the Anthem

Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews tweeted that if a new rule requiring professional football players to stand during the national anthem is instituted, he will quit the NFL. That was immediately after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement that all players should stand for the Anthem. Rumors followed that a rule was soon coming down.

According to WSMV News 4, Matthews of the Tennessee Titans tweeted, “No I will be done playing football”. They grabbed a screenshot of the tweet which was quickly deleted.

As reported by Fox Business on Wednesday, Goodell refuted that he intended to issue such a requirement and Matthews backtracked on his tweet.

“Look, in regards to the tweet I sent out, I’m a man, and sometimes you make bad decisions at the wrong time,” Matthews said after practice Friday, “and at that time I made a bad decision to tweet that out, at that given moment.”

When asked if he would quit, he said, “Not right now,” Matthews said. “Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that. I know the owners got a meeting next (week). Let’s just hope we don’t get to that.”

Rishard’s brother is a war hero who died in Afghanistan and Rishard doesn’t see kneeling during the Anthem as an insult.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is meeting with league owners on Tuesday and Wednesday in New York, where players claim they are protesting social inequality and police brutality during the national anthem though disrespecting the flag is obviously disrespecting the country. The NFL Players’ Association has been invited to attend.

Tax documents show that the NFL players union teamed up with George Soros-backed Center for Community Change Action before the kneeling controversy even began.

Tax documents released by 2ndVote [a conservative watchdog group] show the NFLPAdonated $5,000 in 2015 to the Center for Community Change Action, a Resistance group which is bankrolled in part by George Soros.