NFL Players Kneel for the US Anthem in UK But Stand for Britain’s Anthem, Baseball Jumps In

Kneeling during the national anthem shows disrespect for the flag, for the United States, and for the military no matter how the leftists try to portray it as something else. The flag and the anthem represent American independence.

NFL players knelt during the U.S. national anthem in the UK but stood to show respect for this foreign country’s anthem. The Brits were among the biggest slavers in Western civilization.

Kneeling overseas shows total disrespect for our country by the hard-left’s useful idiots who make millions thanks to the country they hate.

The anthem dates back to the Civil War and it is meant to show support for the country and what we stand for. There is no question that kneeling during the anthem is a slap at America and patriotism. The hard-left wants to destroy America’s history to re-write it and these young men have been convinced their oppresses and fighting for a cause by kneeling, an idiotic and trite gesture if you really think you’re oppressed.

The far-left has long wanted to get rid of the anthem at games and this is their ticket to do it. Patriotism doesn’t support Marxist values.

Kneeling during the anthem is divisive, disrespectful, and anti-American. They can try to convince us otherwise but most Americans know the truth.

One ESPN host tried to convince viewers that playing the anthem is political when it’s actually the opposite and is meant to unite Americans. Dividing Americans is political.

The anti-America protest has also hit baseball thanks to an idiot rookie.

Bruce Maxwell, a rookie MLB catcher, took a knee during the game and is the first major league player in baseball to do so. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle is portraying him as a very patriotic American from a military family who did, after all, put his hand on his heart. Maxwell is trying to rationalize as well.

“My decision had been coming for a long time,” Maxwell said, citing his own experiences with racism while growing up in Huntsville, Ala., which is where Trump on Friday made disparaging comments about NFL players who choose to kneel for the anthem. “The only way we can come together is by informing. … To single out NFL players for doing this isn’t something we should be doing — I felt it should be a little more broad.”

They are all part of the Resistance.

Newt Gingrich appeared on Fox & Friends this morning and called Roger Goodell a coward for overseeing the end of a proud American tradition and the decay of American institutions.